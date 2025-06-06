Can the Housing Ombudsman and private solicitors co-exist?

Social housing landlords would no doubt argue that the Housing Ombudsman is a much more cost-effective method of seeking redress for them. Without paying legal costs, theoretically it means that they can reinvest more in their current homes.

The Housing Ombudsman also doesn’t seek redress through a currently crippled court system. Between 2019 and 2024, fast-track claims took almost four times longer (20.2 weeks to 79.3 weeks) to go to trial – a worrying statistic that questions the very principles that the court is built on.

“Social housing landlords would no doubt argue that the Housing Ombudsman is a much more cost-effective method of seeking redress for them”

However, in 2023/24, of the 21,740 interventions made by the Housing Ombudsman, only 1,115 of them were orders for repairs (5% of total interventions). Despite this, in the same period, 43% of total complaints made to the Housing Ombudsman were made about property condition.

Perhaps there is a lack of awareness about who the Housing Ombudsman is, and what role it plays? Perhaps the Housing Ombudsman is more concerned about malpractice concerning service delivery?

Whatever the case, there is no doubt that the 1,115 repair orders would be a miniscule amount compared to the amount of successful housing disrepair claims brought within the same period.

It is widely acknowledged that private solicitors have taken on a significant amount of housing disrepair claims in recent years. This could be because of the cost recovery basis of housing related legal disputes, which are presently on a standard hourly rate. Other civil litigation departments, like personal injury, are already restricted to fixed recoverable costs, and have been further hindered by a small claims track increase in 2023.