Can the new Procurement Act deliver real social value?

The Procurement Act is only a starting point. The real test will be how it’s put into practice, says Michael McLaughlin, group social value manager at framework provider LHC Procurement Group #UKhousing

The act will provide added incentive to authorities and contractors to work out what is required, how to deliver it and assess its benefit to local communities. While not explicitly referencing social value, it requires buyers to prioritise “maximising public benefit”, which can be interpreted as an emphasis on social value.

Some think the Procurement Act will provide a magic bullet. But it’s not that simple.

There has been a lot of talk about delivering social value in procurement and, with it, uncertainty among social landlords and their contractors about how to measure results and quantify success.

It’s also moving focus from the “most economically advantageous tender” (MEAT) to the “most advantageous tender” (MAT), giving buyers the power to look beyond cost and consider broader public benefit.

But while a new law might set the direction, it doesn’t guarantee action, and it’s still left to housing providers, local authorities, framework providers and suppliers to work out how best to interpret the guidance.

A common mistake is assuming that simply adding social value clauses to contracts will automatically lead to meaningful outcomes. But it’s easy for social value to become a tick-box exercise, where commitments are made but not followed through.

Social value needs to be planned from the start

One of the biggest issues is how social value is defined. Too often it’s left to contractors to outline what this looks like after they’ve won the work. That’s a mistake. How do you enforce social value once they’ve already built 100 houses, say?

Take apprenticeships. A contractor might claim to deliver social value through the local economy by creating 10 apprenticeship roles, but if those placements are based in another part of the country, does this benefit the local community?

“What is key is that suppliers are delivering the type of impact that speaks to local people, community and public sector clients”

The same goes for supply chains. Buying from local businesses sounds good, but if materials are sourced from a distributor hundreds of miles away, how much local impact is really being delivered? It can be a complicated equation.

What is key is that suppliers are delivering the type of impact that speaks to local people, community and public sector clients.

Social value needs to be part of the conversation from the outset, before a contract is awarded. It needs to be relevant to the community, measurable and followed through.

And the best results happen when housing providers take the lead. They should be setting clear priorities based on what their communities actually need.

A community anchor is a trusted, place-based organisation that plays a pivotal role in supporting and empowering local communities. These anchors can be housing associations, local authorities, charities or other grassroots organisations deeply embedded in their areas. They provide stability, resources and advocacy, helping to build social cohesion, economic resilience and local capacity.