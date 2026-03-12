Can the Warm Homes Plan help retrofit truly adopt long-termism?

Labour’s flagship energy efficiency strategy could see the realisation of long-termism and area-based delivery, writes Derek Horrocks, owner of Sustainable Building Services #UKhousing

Stability also enables delivery partners to plan strategically and scale responsibly, while keeping quality central – rather than responding reactively to short funding cycles.

Combining sustained public investment for low-income households with new finance options for able-to-pay households, the WHP creates a more predictable and investable market for delivery partners. This long-term view is critical, with the able-to-pay market able to access low or no-interest green loans from the £2bn allocated from 2027-28.

The planned investment and scale of impact proposed by the Warm Homes Plan (WHP) is unprecedented. The plan aspires to establish a shift in how retrofit is approached across the UK by moving away from a patchwork of short-term initiatives and towards a multi-year framework – working street-by-street, not house-by-house.

It’s helpful to see metro mayors and local authorities placed in the driving seat, reflecting the importance of regional leadership and knowledge. They will be vital in co-ordinating retrofit at scale through the management of Regional Energy Spatial Plans, Local Area Energy Plans, targeted low-income support and mapping of future energy demand to identify grid upgrade requirements.

This will all be especially important in bringing area-based delivery to fruition, which combines social housing with the able-to-pay sector – unlocking various efficiencies while reducing disruption for communities.

“I welcome the government’s commitment to consolidate both Warm Homes schemes into a single scheme for low-income households”

Currently, the WHP reflects the way only a small number of contractors and clients are working. This involves delivering Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and Warm Homes: Local Grant programmes, and managing the end-to-end retrofit journey.

An area-based, whole-house retrofit approach ensures the right measures are delivered in the right order, fully aligned with PAS 2035, while improving comfort, health and energy affordability for residents. It’s possible and it’s happening, but not nearly enough at the moment.

This is precisely why I welcome the government’s commitment to consolidate both Warm Homes schemes into a single scheme for low-income households from 2028.

This will facilitate a joined-up, cross-tenure approach tackling fuel poverty, delivering meaningful benefits to whole communities, while creating an estimated 180,000 new jobs and economies of scale for the retrofit supply chain. It also aligns with the government’s plans to devolve retrofit funding to five new regions by 2028 and reduce bureaucracy.