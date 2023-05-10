In the Housing Ombudsman’s latest case, the body made seven findings of severe maladministration across three separate cases against Hammersmith and Fulham Council.

Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, said: “The experiences of each resident engaging its landlord is shocking. There were significant, multiple and common failings across these cases, which raises serious concerns about the landlord’s services.”

He added: “In all three of the cases, there was a vulnerability present that the landlord either did not take into consideration or ignored. This is simply unacceptable from a social landlord.”

The council has apologised to the residents and said it fully accepts the ombudsman’s decisions.

The findings come less than three months after another severe maladministration case involving Hammersmith and Fulham Council, in which it left a family of four in an “unsafe” flat.