Cardiff Capital Region to unlock 3,300 affordable homes in five years while seeking to replicate Homes England

Figures shared exclusively with Inside Housing revealed that the regional body – which covers around half of Wales’ population – has confirmed the delivery of 3,337 homes with housing associations and local councils between the current financial year and 2029-30.

This includes new affordable homes that will be delivered thanks to CCR’s Housing Viability Gap Fund, a £35m pot which aims to unlock stalled sites.

At the MIPIM 2026 property conference in Cannes, CCR’s chief executive Kellie Beirne told Inside Housing the fund has been “really successful” and is something the regional body can “scale and do much more on”.

She said the fund is “absolutely replicating” similar gap funding programmes by Homes England, and that CCR is looking to function as a development agency.