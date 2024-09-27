Cardiff Community Housing Association appoints corporate director

Kirsty Ellis will provide strategic leadership to the 3,000-home landlord’s housing and communities directorate.

She has over two decades of experience in the housing sector, most recently as director of housing and communities at Cynon Taf Community Housing Group.

In this position, she oversaw services including maintenance, support and tenant engagement.

Before that, Ms Ellis was director of business development at the homelessness charity Llamau and head of housing at Newydd Housing Association.