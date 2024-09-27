Cardiff Community Housing Association appoints corporate director

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Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) has appointed a new corporate director of housing and communities.
Kirsty Ellis will provide strategic leadership to the 3,000-home landlord’s housing and communities directorate.
She has over two decades of experience in the housing sector, most recently as director of housing and communities at Cynon Taf Community Housing Group.
In this position, she oversaw services including maintenance, support and tenant engagement.
Before that, Ms Ellis was director of business development at the homelessness charity Llamau and head of housing at Newydd Housing Association.
She also spent over a decade as a non-executive director at Coastal Housing Group.
In her new role at CCHA, Ms Ellis will ensure that teams deliver their priorities and align with the organisation’s corporate plan.
Brian Pickett, chief executive of CCHA, said Ms Ellis “completes a new look corporate leadership team to take CCHA into its next phase”.
He said: “She joins with a depth of experience within the Welsh social housing sector and will use that experience to drive forward our new customer experience strategy, as well as support me in delivering our new corporate plan.”
CCHA aims to build 50 to 100 new homes a year in Cardiff through its development programme.
Ms Ellis said: “I’ve witnessed from afar the transformative journey that CCHA has been on over the last few years and am thrilled to now be part of the team contributing to the next stage of this exciting evolution.”
Her appointment comes after Andrew Bradley was named as corporate director of assets and property at the Cardiff-based landlord in July.
Mr Bradley said: “Thanks to increased investment and significant grant funding, our existing properties have undergone considerable improvements over the past five years.
“We’ve prioritised fire safety in mid to high-rise buildings and enhanced energy efficiency through retrofitting low [Energy Performance Certificate]-rated homes. This has not only made our properties safer, but also more affordable for our tenants.
“Planned maintenance will remain a key focus, and I’m eager to work with tenants to ensure we continue delivering the homes and services they want and need.”
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