Cardiff Community Housing Association appoints new director

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Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) has appointed a new corporate director of assets and property.
Andrew Bradley has taken up the role at the 3,000-home landlord. He joined CCHA in November 2019 as assets and compliance manager and was appointed head of asset management and decarbonisation in February 2021.
Mr Bradley has over 30 years of experience in the social housing sector. Before joining CCHA, he was head of property at Trivallis for over five years and head of asset management at RCT Homes.
He is also an internal verifier and examiner for the Chartered Institute of Building.
In his new role, he will lead the assets and property directorate, ensuring the delivery of the teams’ priorities and aligning them with the landlord’s corporate strategy.
Brian Pickett, chief executive of CCHA, said Mr Bradley has been “an incredibly valued colleague since he joined us almost five years ago”.
“His values completely align with what we are trying to achieve as a caring landlord, and I know he puts tenants first in the decisions he makes.”
Mr Bradley said: “Thanks to increased investment and significant grant funding, our existing properties have undergone considerable improvements over the past five years.
“We’ve prioritised fire safety in mid to high-rise buildings and enhanced energy efficiency through retrofitting low [Energy Performance Certificate]-rated homes. This has not only made our properties safer, but also more affordable for our tenants.
“Planned maintenance will remain a key focus, and I’m eager to work with tenants to ensure we continue delivering the homes and services they want and need.”
CCHA aims to develop 50-100 new affordable homes a year in the Welsh capital.
This week, Jayne Bryant was appointed the new housing minister amid a reshuffle of the Welsh government.
Ms Bryant was previously minister for mental health and early years, a role she took on in March this year.
She was elected as the assembly member for Newport West in 2016, re-elected in 2021 and has chaired the Children, Young People and Education Committee.
Ms Bryant has also sat on the Local Government and Housing Committee.
The Welsh housing minister role fell vacant after Julie James resigned on 16 July over first minister Vaughan Gething’s continued leadership.
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