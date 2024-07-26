Cardiff Community Housing Association appoints new director

Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) has appointed a new corporate director of assets and property #UKhousing

Mr Bradley has over 30 years of experience in the social housing sector. Before joining CCHA, he was head of property at Trivallis for over five years and head of asset management at RCT Homes.

Andrew Bradley has taken up the role at the 3,000-home landlord. He joined CCHA in November 2019 as assets and compliance manager and was appointed head of asset management and decarbonisation in February 2021.

He is also an internal verifier and examiner for the Chartered Institute of Building.

In his new role, he will lead the assets and property directorate, ensuring the delivery of the teams’ priorities and aligning them with the landlord’s corporate strategy.

Brian Pickett, chief executive of CCHA, said Mr Bradley has been “an incredibly valued colleague since he joined us almost five years ago”.

“His values completely align with what we are trying to achieve as a caring landlord, and I know he puts tenants first in the decisions he makes.”

Mr Bradley said: “Thanks to increased investment and significant grant funding, our existing properties have undergone considerable improvements over the past five years.