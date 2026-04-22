Care leaver housing support to be reviewed after deaths and rising homelessness

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has announced a review into the “horrifying fact” that care leavers are disproportionately dying young, as those facing homelessness continues to rise.
In the year to May 2025, 91 care leavers died, the majority aged between 16 and 21, often in complex circumstances and without support from social workers.
The Department for Education (DfE) has described the number of deaths as “unacceptably high” and “a serious problem which impacts wider society”.
In 2024-25, 4,610 care leavers aged 18-20 faced homelessness, with 67% already homeless by the time they received support.
Over five years, this figure has risen by 37%. At the same time, care leavers accounted for just 0.7% of new social housing lettings last year, around 1,800 households.
Since December 2023, local authorities have been expected to report the deaths of care leavers through the Serious Incident Notification system.
The review will examine the “huge challenges” young people face, including housing insecurity and difficulties securing suitable accommodation. It will be led by social worker Clare Chamberlain and broadcaster Ashley John-Baptiste, himself a care leaver.
It will focus on young people’s experiences, who and what mattered to them, and what more could have been done to support them, the DfE said. It forms part of the Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill.
The bill will introduce a duty on local authorities to provide “staying close” support up to age 25, with a focus on helping care leavers secure accommodation, access employment, and engage with health, education and training services.
It will also introduce strengthened corporate parenting duties across public sector bodies, requiring them to take account of vulnerable children and care leavers in policy design and service delivery.
Experts from a range of fields, including housing, will begin work immediately, with recommendations expected later this year.
The findings will feed into the forthcoming Enduring Relationships programme, which will place this type of work “at the heart of government policy”.
Josh MacAlister, minister for children and families, said: “Far too many young people who have been in care face massive challenges in adult life. The fact that many have died far too early is truly shocking and must change.
“This review will help us understand what is going wrong and, crucially, what more we can do to protect and support young people as they leave care. We owe it to every child in our care system to ensure they have the network of loving relationships they need to thrive.”
Mr John-Baptiste said: “As someone who grew up in care, it troubles me deeply that so many care-experienced people have died so early.
“I can’t overstate how important this work is. I hope our efforts will provide the critical insights and learning needed, so that we can do better for our precious care-experienced young people.”
Ms Chamberlain said: “In undertaking this work, we hope to hear not just from professionals, but from family and friends who were close to the young person, so that we can get a good understanding of what mattered most in their lives and what could have been different.”
Amanda Hopgood, chair of the Local Government Association’s children, young people and families committee, said: “While many people leave care and go on to live happy and fulfilling lives, it is tragic that any young person leaving care dies.
“Councils do everything they can to support care leavers, providing help with housing, finding a job and financial assistance as they move towards an independent life.
“Councils are ready to play a part in the review to ensure that all care leavers get the support they need and councils have the resources to support care leavers and vulnerable children.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Care and Support newsletter, a fortnightly bulletin featuring care and support news and analysis.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories