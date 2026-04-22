Care leaver housing support to be reviewed after deaths and rising homelessness

Josh MacAlister, minister for children and families, said: “Far too many young people who have been in care face massive challenges in adult life. The fact that many have died far too early is truly shocking and must change.

“This review will help us understand what is going wrong and, crucially, what more we can do to protect and support young people as they leave care. We owe it to every child in our care system to ensure they have the network of loving relationships they need to thrive.”

Mr John-Baptiste said: “As someone who grew up in care, it troubles me deeply that so many care-experienced people have died so early.

“I can’t overstate how important this work is. I hope our efforts will provide the critical insights and learning needed, so that we can do better for our precious care-experienced young people.”

Ms Chamberlain said: “In undertaking this work, we hope to hear not just from professionals, but from family and friends who were close to the young person, so that we can get a good understanding of what mattered most in their lives and what could have been different.”

Amanda Hopgood, chair of the Local Government Association’s children, young people and families committee, said: “While many people leave care and go on to live happy and fulfilling lives, it is tragic that any young person leaving care dies.

“Councils do everything they can to support care leavers, providing help with housing, finding a job and financial assistance as they move towards an independent life.

“Councils are ready to play a part in the review to ensure that all care leavers get the support they need and councils have the resources to support care leavers and vulnerable children.”