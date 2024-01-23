Care leavers in Wales should be prioritised for social housing, says Senedd committee

The Children, Young People and Education Committee said people leaving care are on a “predictable” route to homelessness and that they need more protection.

The letter comes in response to proposals in the Welsh government’s white paper on ending homelessness in Wales.

Climate change minister Julie James set out the Welsh government’s plans in October for reform to ensure people’s time without a home is “rare, brief and unrepeated”.

Amid rising homelessness in the country, the white paper said rapid rehousing in a settled home, rather than in temporary accommodation, is “essential”.