Care leavers in Wales should be prioritised for social housing, says Senedd committee

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A committee at Senedd has urged the Welsh government to prioritise care leavers for social housing, as part of a wider set of plans to combat homelessness.
The Children, Young People and Education Committee said people leaving care are on a “predictable” route to homelessness and that they need more protection.
The letter comes in response to proposals in the Welsh government’s white paper on ending homelessness in Wales.
Climate change minister Julie James set out the Welsh government’s plans in October for reform to ensure people’s time without a home is “rare, brief and unrepeated”.
Amid rising homelessness in the country, the white paper said rapid rehousing in a settled home, rather than in temporary accommodation, is “essential”.
However, the Senedd committee said more changes are needed, including giving care leavers the same “reasonable preference” to social housing as people who are homeless and other at-risk groups.
Welsh local housing authorities currently have five specified groups of people who get preferred access to social housing. These include people who need to move on medical grounds; people owed help by a housing authority under existing laws; people who are in overcrowded housing; and people who need to move to another locality and for whom failure to move would cause hardship.
The committee recommended that a sixth category be created for people who have been in care regardless of their homelessness status, in order to avoid them entering the homeless system to access social housing.
The call echoes a similar recommendation made by the Welsh government’s expert group review. The proposal would mean access to social housing for people who have been in care “would not require applicants to be homeless”.
By contrast, the white paper’s proposal for (potentially discretionary) additional preference would only be available to care leavers who are homeless.
Jayne Bryant, chair of the Children, Young People and Education Committee, said: “The scale of disadvantage facing young people leaving care cannot be underestimated.
“Our report found that care experience is a ‘predictable route’ into homelessness and indicates that as many as one-in-four care leavers are homeless when they turn 18.
“Based on the direct lived experience of the many care leavers in Wales that we had the privilege to speak to, it is clear that significant changes are needed in order for housing to play its vital part as a corporate parent.”
When announcing the white paper last year, Ms James said: “Everyone in Wales should have somewhere to call home. We’re marking a new chapter to help people remain in their homes and prevent anyone in Wales from experiencing homelessness.
“This white paper delivers our long-held view that homelessness is not just a housing issue. It sets out a radical and ambitious plan to ensure all services work together to spot the risk of homelessness early and take action to stop it from happening.
“For those who remain at risk, services will be co-ordinated in their response to ensure the right help is in place, delivered by the right people at the right time.”
The consultation is now closed and the Welsh government’s response is expected “in due course”.
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