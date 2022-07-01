Care leavers need more protection from becoming homeless, and this is what needs to change

Just for Kids Law’s recent report on the “brick wall” faced by young people leaving care

Just for Kids Law’s recent report on the “brick wall” faced by young people leaving care

“Removing the possibility for care leavers to be made intentionally homeless will ensure they get the protections and entitlements that should be afforded to them,” says @NatDWilliams from @Justforkidslaw #UKhousing

Care leavers are at greater risk of becoming homeless. @NatDWilliams of @Justforkidslaw sets out how policy in England needs to change to prevent this, at national and local authority level #UKhousing

So what needs to change at a national level?

Just for Kids Law have recently published a report, Hitting brick walls: barriers faced by care leavers , jointly with New Horizon Youth Centre and Youth Legal , setting out some of the most common barriers faced by care leavers and what national and local policymakers can do to better protect them. As one of our clients told us: “If I’m making an effort to help myself, it is very frustrating to keep hitting brick walls.”

“To prove their vulnerability [to access homelessness support], older care leavers can often be forced to pay their GP for a letter laying out their health issues, take part in invasive psychiatric assessments, or recount their past traumas multiple times to statutory services”

Sadly, rough sleeping and homelessness among care leavers has got worse since the pandemic. Homeless Link’s survey in 2021 found the highest increase in care leavers sleeping rough compared to other cohorts (53%).

It’s well known that care leavers are more likely to become homeless – latest data from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) shows that 26% of the homeless population in England had spent time in care.

We were pleased to see the Independent Care Review final report, published last month, recognise that homelessness is a key issue facing care leavers and recommend that the government should aim to reduce care leaver homelessness now, before ending it entirely.

There are two key areas where the government could make significant changes to help care leavers start their adult lives on the right track.

Extending priority need up to 25 for homeless care leavers

In England, care leavers aged 18-20 automatically have ‘priority need’ (an assessment of vulnerability) until they turn 21, when they have to prove their vulnerability.

Although the vast majority of homeless care leavers aged 21 and over will meet the vulnerability threshold, local authorities often ask for specific expert evidence of this vulnerability. This can be especially hard for a care leaver to gather without help from a housing professional or lawyer, while also likely negotiating with friends to sleep on their sofas or sleeping on the streets.

To prove their vulnerability, older care leavers can often be forced to pay their GP for a letter laying out their health issues, take part in invasive psychiatric assessments, or recount their past traumas multiple times to statutory services.

“Extending priority need to homeless care leavers over 21 would remove this unnecessary barrier and prevent them from ending up homeless and without the entitlements and longer-term, stable accommodation they would be owed under homeless legislation”

Given the extension of other corporate parenting duties in the Children and Social Work Act 2017 for care leavers up to age 25, it is difficult to understand the need for a cut-off age of 21.

Priority need has been abolished in Scotland since 2012 and the Welsh government is now also considering reforming it. In England, priority need has recently been extended to survivors of domestic abuse to remove the burden on victims of having to prove they meet the vulnerability threshold.

Extending priority need to homeless care leavers over 21 would remove this unnecessary barrier and prevent them from ending up homeless and without the entitlements and longer-term, stable accommodation they would be owed under homeless legislation.

We were disappointed that the Independent Care Review did not include this recommendation in its report despite evidence set out in our submissions.