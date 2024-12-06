Care watchdog reprimands two councils for ‘catalogue of errors’ that left disabled child homeless

A disabled child was left homeless for “far too long” because of a “catalogue of errors” by two councils, according to a new investigation by the care watchdog #UKhousing

A property was found which could be adapted, but the ombudsman found this took “longer than it should have done to complete”.

According to the investigation by the LGSCO, the child and family had been living in a home that was not suitable, and Bromsgrove District Council accepted the family was therefore homeless.

At one point, the child had to live in respite care away from their family for six weeks while a property was adapted to meet their “significant and complex” needs, a report said.

The home then needed “significant further alterations” because the adaptions that were done still did not meet the child’s needs. This is when the child had to be taken to respite care away from the family for six weeks while the extra changes were made.

The changes were funded by Bromsgrove and Worcestershire councils, and included a bedroom that was too small to accommodate access all the way around the child’s hospital bed or have space for equipment.

There was also a failure to consider the child would need a bigger bed in the room as they grew.

The LGSCO said the councils spent too long deciding whether to extend the bedroom by taking space away from the kitchen, which would have meant the family had nowhere to sit together at mealtimes, instead of extending the property further.

Garden adaptations meant the child could only access a small patio, which was too small for their wheelchair to turn on as the rest of the garden was only accessible by steps.

Both councils agreed to apologise to the mother and Bromsgrove has agreed to pay the mother £2,000 for distress and frustration caused by the delays and poor communication.

Worcestershire Council has agreed to pay £4,000 for the failure to ensure the initial plans met her child’s needs.

Both councils will also refund the cost the mother paid for her private occupational therapy and architect reports, and another £500 each for the direct impact on the child of their failings.