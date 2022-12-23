Carry on building? The sector needs to flex

You could see from the start that COVID-19 wasn’t going to cause the usual kind of disruption to housebuilding.

Whereas the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers sent global financial markets into immediate full-blown panic, with Armageddon avoided by vast government bailouts, the pandemic stored up trouble.

The current economic shock was arguably on the way before the pandemic (remember Brexit?). Now, the housing sector, and affordable house builders in particular, face economic challenges exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and poorly thought-through fiscal policy from recent, short-lived governments. The result is a seismically shifted market, higher interest rates and recession.

As the financial squeeze hits the housebuilding sector, its response will be key. Responsible registered providers can – with the right government support and long-term rental certainty – play their part in tackling the housing crisis, in doing so helping to retain capacity and talent within house builders both large and small.