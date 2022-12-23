Carry on building? The sector needs to flex

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
As the financial squeeze hits the housebuilding sector, it will need to change its approach in order to tackle the housing crisis effectively, argues Wayne Gales
You could see from the start that COVID-19 wasn’t going to cause the usual kind of disruption to housebuilding.
Whereas the 2008 collapse of Lehman Brothers sent global financial markets into immediate full-blown panic, with Armageddon avoided by vast government bailouts, the pandemic stored up trouble.
The current economic shock was arguably on the way before the pandemic (remember Brexit?). Now, the housing sector, and affordable house builders in particular, face economic challenges exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and poorly thought-through fiscal policy from recent, short-lived governments. The result is a seismically shifted market, higher interest rates and recession.
As the financial squeeze hits the housebuilding sector, its response will be key. Responsible registered providers can – with the right government support and long-term rental certainty – play their part in tackling the housing crisis, in doing so helping to retain capacity and talent within house builders both large and small.
Of course, we need to change our approach to do so. With inflation high, the fixed-price schemes of old will be few and far between if not non-existent; flexibility will prove paramount for all stakeholders if they are to keep building much-needed affordable homes for rent, rent-to-buy and shared ownership.
This is something JV North considered in 2021 while designing its four-year £560m contractors’ and consultants’ framework. This aims to ensure contractors and consultants feel valued as long-term delivery stakeholders. Without them we simply can’t build the quality and quantity of homes needed.
Nor can we drive much-needed innovation and change to combat challenges such as funding and replenishing the ever-diminishing development workforce, and investing in modern methods of construction and greener, cleaner, more efficient homes.
Simply recognising that times have changed sends a strong message. We need to evolve our offer to reflect the challenges all stakeholders are facing.
Recently we held an engagement day for the contractor, consultant and housing association framework members. We discussed better understanding the challenges and explored how to work together more effectively and share market intelligence.
Contractors and consultants want to work with organisations they feel valued by and stand shoulder-to-shoulder with them during challenging times, such as those we face now and in the foreseeable future.
Clarity is more important than ever to give all parties clear and reasonable risk and reward boundaries and understanding; we need to look beyond narrow economics and consider broader long-term value.
The gloomy economic outlook has understandably produced collective nervousness. But if all stakeholders see the bigger picture, are willing to have open conversations, and are prepared to listen and nurture long-standing relationships, then that is a better place to be.
Government can help. Our most recent conversations with Homes England suggest they are listening and fully recognise the pressures we are facing. A new flexibility is evidenced by the body considering schemes they might not have previously looked at, as well as now offering 95% of grant funding when a scheme starts on site, up from 75%.
“If we cement relationships, maintain government commitment and receive longer-term certainty, there’s an opportunity for us to play our part keeping the country building”
Private sector challenges could also present opportunity for the social sector. Interest rate rises and reduced mortgage offers will likely see some house builders mothball schemes, only releasing onto the market properties they know are mortgageable and adequately profitable.
If the social sector keeps building, the supply chain could be diverted across to supporting the development of even more affordable homes (I want to end on a positive, so won’t dwell on planning policy, loss of Section 21 as a growth corridor for affordable homes of all tenures, or limited planning). This could stabilise costs and retain capacity.
So, if we cement relationships, maintain government commitment and receive longer-term certainty, there’s an opportunity for us to play our part keeping the country building and help prevent the economy from contracting further, while continuing to supply much-needed affordable homes.
Wayne Gales, chair, JV North and chief executive, Weaver Vale Housing Trust
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our weekly development and finance round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories