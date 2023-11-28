Cash flat budget could see 77% of providers reduce service capacity, says CHC boss

At the membership body’s annual conference, the chief executive of Community Housing Cymru warned of providers having to reduce service capacity by up to 77% #UKhousing

This inflationary impact on the Welsh governments and landlord’s budgets comes at a time when record numbers of people are in temporary accommodation and demand for housing support services is increasing.

Mr Ropke said: “Some providers have told us that the effect of a cash-flat settlement in next year’s budget [will be that] 77% of them will be likely or extremely likely to reduce service capacity. Forty per cent will be extremely likely or likely to have to hand back existing contracts.”

In his opening address at the annual conference in Cardiff today, Stuart Ropke outlined the difficult decisions landlords were having to make during what he described as a “perfect storm” in the sector.

Mr Ropke highlighted that there were more than 11,000 people in temporary accommodation in Wales, saying that what was “heartbreaking” about that figure, was that 3,000 of these were dependent children aged under 16.

He added: “The numbers are going the wrong way and the crisis is deepening.”

The CHC chief executive also spoke of the cost of living crisis; food and energy were the top two reasons tenants approached CHC members for support.

A recent report by CHC, published last week, revealed that more than 14,000 Welsh tenants received financial support from their housing association in the first six months of this year.

Earlier this month, CHC highlighted figures from the Trussell Trust charity, which showed 88,518 emergency food parcels were handed out by its food banks in Wales between April and September this year. This represented a 15% year-on-year rise.

The charity also provided a record 32,149 food parcels to children in that period.

Mr Ropke said: “The cost of living crisis, driven by rising inflation, is continuing to hit people hard, and social housing tenants too often bear too much of the burden of an economic crisis.”

He called on the UK government to introduce a social energy tariff to ensure people on lower incomes could heat their homes.

With associations currently building around 70% of all affordable housing in Wales, Mr Ropke outlined the challenges and risks associated with development in the current economic climate.