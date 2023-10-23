Cash-strapped council to reduce homes in regeneration scheme by 58%

In the first report since Woking Council issued a Section 114 notice in June, bringing it under government intervention, the local authority is said to remain in a “serious position” on its outstanding debt, which sits at £1.9bn.

Woking’s Housing Revenue Account is facing an in-year deficit of £1.5m, a figure which commissioners said is likely to get worse as the year progresses.

The council has also confirmed a plan to cut numbers of homes in its Sheerwater scheme from 1,142 to 472.

Councillors approved recommendations to seek an additional £57.7m in government cash to finish phases under construction before bringing an end to the project.