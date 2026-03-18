Castle Green Homes makes new appointment to help seek out sector partnerships

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A new senior partnerships manager has been appointed by Castle Green Homes.
Chris McAllister joins the developer with more than 20 years’ experience in the affordable housing sector, having previously worked at Cobalt Housing and Plus Dane Housing.
Part of his role is to work with stakeholders who operate in regeneration and affordable housing, plus local authorities, Homes England and industry bodies.
Mr McAllister said: “I’ve always valued true collaboration in the industry.
“I find public and private sector partnerships so rewarding when high-quality homes and places are created for communities, and the opportunity to do this with Castle Green Homes was just too good to miss.
“Brilliant places and quality homes make a huge difference to residents and communities, but it takes hard work, skill and craft to bring the best results to fruition, which can only be achieved through true collaboration and partnership working.”
Mr McAllister, who completed an urban planning degree at Liverpool John Moores University, will use his experience to help inform discussions with housing associations and progress through to the contract stage to deliver affordable homes.
He said: “While the challenges to delivery are familiar to many – whether policy, market conditions, competition [or] striving for higher standards – I personally find it a rewarding journey that demands creativity and determination to deliver results.
“So many skilled and passionate people all need to play their part in the process, and I’m privileged to be central to it all in my partnerships role at Castle Green Homes.”
Castle Green has actively sought partnerships with housing associations. In the last financial year, 289 affordable homes were delivered alongside partners including Adra, Clwyd Alyn, North Wales Housing Association and Torus.
Mr McAllister added: “The market is shifting. Housing associations today are far removed from those operating a decade ago. They provide homes for social rent, affordable or intermediate rent and shared ownership.
“What we are trying to achieve is a balance of various tenures to address housing needs. That could be where there’s an element of affordable housing as part of a bigger scheme, or sites [where] half or all of the homes are affordable.”
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