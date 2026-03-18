Castle Green Homes makes new appointment to help seek out sector partnerships #UKhousing

Part of his role is to work with stakeholders who operate in regeneration and affordable housing, plus local authorities, Homes England and industry bodies.

Chris McAllister joins the developer with more than 20 years’ experience in the affordable housing sector, having previously worked at Cobalt Housing and Plus Dane Housing.

Mr McAllister said: “I’ve always valued true collaboration in the industry.

“I find public and private sector partnerships so rewarding when high-quality homes and places are created for communities, and the opportunity to do this with Castle Green Homes was just too good to miss.

“Brilliant places and quality homes make a huge difference to residents and communities, but it takes hard work, skill and craft to bring the best results to fruition, which can only be achieved through true collaboration and partnership working.”

Mr McAllister, who completed an urban planning degree at Liverpool John Moores University, will use his experience to help inform discussions with housing associations and progress through to the contract stage to deliver affordable homes.