Cause of Bedford fire still unknown due to complexity of scene

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The cause of a deadly explosion in a block of flats in Bedford is still unknown due to access problems on site.
In the latest update on the incident, which claimed the life of Reena James, Bedfordshire Police said that it was working with the local fire and rescue service to carry out the investigation as quickly as possible, but that the scene is “incredibly complex and it remains difficult to physically get investigators into the building”.
Police added that the investigation is therefore likely to take “many more weeks”.
Fire ripped through the block of 20 flats after an explosion on 4 July just before 9.30am in Redwood Grove, leading to the roof collapsing.
Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.
On 12 July, police named Ms James as the person who had died.
The fire was initially believed to be caused by a gas explosion, but that has since been ruled out as there was no mains gas supply servicing the property.
Bedfordshire Police said in a statement: “We understand there is a lot of rumour and speculation on social media regarding the cause of the explosion and fire.
“The scene is incredibly complex and it remains difficult to physically get investigators into the building. This means our investigation is still likely to take many more weeks.
“So while we still have to be open minded about what happened, we would like to reassure people that there is no evidence to suggest it was caused by a bomb or explosive device. No arrests have been made.”
Police said that specialist counter-terrorism officers have carried out an initial assessment and established that there is “no indication to suggest the matter is terrorist related”.
“Following an incident of this scale it is natural that people will wish to speculate, but we would kindly ask that you refrain from doing so as sharing misinformation can cause further concern,” they added, thanking the public for their ongoing patience and understanding.
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