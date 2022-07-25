Cause of Bedford fire still unknown due to complexity of scene

The cause of a deadly explosion in a block of flats in Bedford is still unknown due to access problems on site #UKhousing

Police added that the investigation is therefore likely to take “many more weeks”.

In the latest update on the incident, which claimed the life of Reena James, Bedfordshire Police said that it was working with the local fire and rescue service to carry out the investigation as quickly as possible, but that the scene is “incredibly complex and it remains difficult to physically get investigators into the building”.

Fire ripped through the block of 20 flats after an explosion on 4 July just before 9.30am in Redwood Grove, leading to the roof collapsing.

Residents were evacuated, while three people, including a firefighter, were taken to hospital. One person was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious leg injuries.

On 12 July, police named Ms James as the person who had died.

The fire was initially believed to be caused by a gas explosion, but that has since been ruled out as there was no mains gas supply servicing the property.