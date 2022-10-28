Central London housing association appoints new chair

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A London housing association has appointed a former head of homes at Haringey Council as its new chair.
Soho Housing Association has picked Andrew Billany to lead its board.
Mr Billany, who previously worked at Haringey and Newham councils, brings decades of experience to the role.
He also previously worked as director of home ownership at The Guinness Partnership, and chief executive of Hornsey Housing Trust.
He currently works as corporate director of housing and community safety at Dorset Council and is a trustee of Nacro, the social justice charity.
Soho Housing announced the start of its five-year development strategy earlier, and has begun adding more affordable homes to its portfolio, including a scheme of eight new properties on Greek Street, partnering with Soho Estates.
Barbara Brownlee, chief executive of Soho Housing, said: “I’m pleased that Andrew is on board.
“With such extensive experience in the housing sector, his knowledge is invaluable to us as we embark on an exciting phase of development and community building.
“Andrew is joining at a crucial time for us. With the cost of living continuing to rise, our role as an affordable housing provider in the city is more vital than ever before.”
Mr Billany commented: “It’s great to be a part of an organisation that is supporting those who work in the capital city to live here, too.
“For decades, I have grown to know Soho, starting as a housing officer for Westminster Council in the 1980s and coming here regularly since that time to get my hair cut, see friends and enjoy the vibrancy of the area.”
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