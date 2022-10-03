CEO announces exit plan as G15 boards approve merger

The boards of Optivo and Southern Housing Group have agreed to the plans and have set the target date for the formal completion as early 2023. It has also been confirmed that Southern Housing Group’s chief executive Alan Townshend will leave the landlord when the merger completes.

The landlords revealed in March that they had begun merger talks before being subject to due diligence and successful negotiations.

The new landlord will be named Southern Housing.

Inside Housing spoke to those involved with the merger in April about what was behind the decision and what the new association could look like.