CEO of Stoke-based housing association steps down after 18 years

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The chief executive of a 3,100-home housing association has announced that she will step down from the role after 18 years in charge.
Diane Thompson will leave Honeycomb Group, previously Staffs Housing, towards the end of the year to spend more time with family and “pursue some personal and professional interests”.
Ms Thompson has worked in the housing sector for 34 years, beginning as a development assistant at Beth Johnson Housing Association in 1985.
She moved to Staffs Housing in 1988 as a development officer, eventually moving her way up to chief executive in 2004.
In this role she oversaw the 2019 rebranding of Staffs Housing to become Honeycomb Group, which saw the housing association transformed into five socially minded brands addressing issues such as housing need, ending homelessness and domestic abuse.
Andy Spencer, chair of Honeycomb, said that Ms Thompson had “transformed the organisation from what was a traditional housing association into a hugely impactful social business making a massive difference to people in the communities we serve”.
He added: “Diane can look back on a fantastic career which she can be truly proud of. She has ensured Honeycomb Group has led the way in tackling homelessness and domestic abuse, and hundreds of people have benefited as a result. Diane is an inspirational leader who has set the tone for and helped create a brilliant culture for Honeycomb colleagues which we are keen to maintain going forward.”
The board has begun the process of recruiting Ms Thompson’s successor.
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