CFO at large association steps down for personal reasons

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The chief financial officer at Sovereign is stepping down after three years in the role for “personal reasons”.
Tracey Barnes, who joined Sovereign as chief financial officer in October 2019 from drinks giant Diageo, will leave the organisation on 18 November.
An interim CFO will be appointed “imminently” before Sovereign looks to recruit a permanent replacement.
According to the Hampshire-based landlord, which owns and manages 60,000 homes, Ms Barnes played a leading role in the development of Sovereign’s new corporate plan.
It said that she established a major change programme to transform the services provided by the finance directorate, which included creating a dedicated process governance team to optimise Sovereign’s end-to-end processes.
Ms Barnes also contributed to improving diversity at board level and championing women in the workplace.
On her decision to leave, she said: “It has been a privilege to be a member of the executive board at Sovereign over three incredibly eventful years.
“Little did I know when I took up the role that it would entail a global pandemic, delivering our services through national lockdowns and more recently addressing the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, an energy crisis and a cost of living crisis.
“I have especially enjoyed working with such a talented and committed finance team, helping to shape a business function ready to meet the undoubted challenges ahead.
“I am sad that I am leaving for personal reasons, but I wish all my colleagues well and I will cherish my time at Sovereign.”
Mark Washer, chief executive of Sovereign, said that Ms Barnes made a “lasting contribution” to the housing association.
“She should be rightly proud of what she has achieved, and we wish her well for the future,” he said.
Mr Washer added that Sovereign will be looking to find a new chief financial officer “who can build on Tracey’s achievements and drive forward the change we need to see in our business as we navigate challenging economic headwinds”.
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