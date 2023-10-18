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Chair of Homes England reappointed for two more years

News18.10.23by Stephen Delahunty

Peter Freeman will continue in his role as chair of Homes England up until October 2025.

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Peter Freeman, chair of Homes England
Peter Freeman will stay in the role until October 2025 (picture: Homes England)
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LinkedIn IHPeter Freeman will continue in his role as chair of Homes England up until October 2025 #UKhousing

In a release, Homes England said housing secretary Michael Gove has reappointed Mr Freeman as chair for a further two years from 23 October 2023 to 22 October 2025.

Mr Freeman, who is co-founder of property developer Argent, took on the role in October 2020.

Peter Denton, chief executive at Homes England, said he was very happy that Mr Freeman has been given another term.

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He described the chair as “leading an organisation equipped with a huge range of skills and expertise, but with a single laser focus on supporting local housing and regeneration visions to become a reality”.

Mr Denton added: “His experience, leadership and dedication is a huge asset for the agency, our partners and the sector as we work together to build thriving places for communities across the country. I look forward to our continued collaboration as Peter embarks on his new term.

“The chair will be responsible for the proper running of the board and guiding and influencing the agency at a strategic level, providing confident, clear and consistent leadership, and act as an ambassador for Homes England.”

In June, Homes England was placed under a “full-scale” government review to investigate if it is spending taxpayers’ money efficiently and whether the agency’s role should change.

Tony Poulter, the former long-serving PwC executive, has been charged with leading the probe, which launched this week and is expected to report by the end of this year.

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