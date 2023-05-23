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The chair of the UK’s biggest house builder has been asked to step down from his position by the company’s board due to press reports of misconduct, a stock market update this morning said.
In the update to investors, Barratt said it believed it was in the firm’s “best interests” to ask John Allan to step down as board chair and director on 30 June 2023.
The UK’s biggest house builder explained that it had taken the decision to speed up the transition to a new chair “to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company”.
Mr Allan has described the claims as “anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations... which I vehemently deny.”
The decision comes after Tesco revealed last week that it had also asked Mr Allan to step down from its board.
The former Confederation of British Industry (CBI) president has faced claims of inappropriate and unprofessional behaviour from four women, as reported in The Guardian earlier this month.
Of the four allegations, Mr Allan “vehemently” denies three. He has “unreservedly apologised” for inappropriate comments made to a female member of staff.
In a separate statement reported by a number of outlets, Mr Allan said: “It is with regret that at the request of the board I am stepping down as chairman of Barratt Developments Plc as of June 30 2023, ahead of finishing my tenure in early September as planned.
“My early departure from Barratt is a result of the anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations made against me, as reported in The Guardian which I vehemently deny.”
Barratt stressed that it had not “received any complaints about John Allan during his tenure at the company”.
Following Mr Allan’s departure, Caroline Silver will take over as chair at the house builder at the end of June.
Ms Silver had already been announced as non-executive director and chair designate in January.
Jock Lennox, senior independent director at Barratt, said: “The board is grateful to John for his nine years of service to Barratt. He leaves the company in a strong financial and operational position, continuing to perform well in challenging market conditions.”
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