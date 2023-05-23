In the update to investors, Barratt said it believed it was in the firm’s “best interests” to ask John Allan to step down as board chair and director on 30 June 2023.

The UK’s biggest house builder explained that it had taken the decision to speed up the transition to a new chair “to prevent the ongoing impact of the allegations against John from becoming disruptive to the company”.

Mr Allan has described the claims as “anonymous and unsubstantiated allegations... which I vehemently deny.”

The decision comes after Tesco revealed last week that it had also asked Mr Allan to step down from its board.