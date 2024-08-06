The chair of the mayor of London’s development corporation is stepping down after serving two terms #UKhousing

Appointed in 2017 by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, Ms Peace has overseen the regeneration of the Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area, where more than 25,000 new homes are planned around the new HS2 station at Old Oak Common.

Following the completion of her second term as the chair of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), Liz Peace will step down from the board in November after seven years.

The mayor’s office said that Ms Peace strengthened the OPDC’s leadership during her time as chair, adopting a 20-year planning framework, and oversaw the building of thousands of affordable homes.

It said the corporation worked closely with the government under her tenure, securing £240m in public sector funding to acquire strategic sites in Old Oak and unlock 70 acres of brownfield development land.

Ms Peace has more than 40 years of experience working in government and the property sector.

Before her appointment as OPDC chair, she was chief executive of the British Property Federation and subsequently took up several non-executive roles, including chairing the Government Property Agency.

She currently chairs the University of Cambridge property board, acts as senior independent governor for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and sits on the boards of Howard de Walden Estates, Greencore Homes and AEW UK REIT.