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The chair of the mayor of London’s development corporation is stepping down after serving two terms.
Following the completion of her second term as the chair of the Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC), Liz Peace will step down from the board in November after seven years.
Appointed in 2017 by Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, Ms Peace has overseen the regeneration of the Old Oak and Park Royal Opportunity Area, where more than 25,000 new homes are planned around the new HS2 station at Old Oak Common.
The mayor’s office said that Ms Peace strengthened the OPDC’s leadership during her time as chair, adopting a 20-year planning framework, and oversaw the building of thousands of affordable homes.
It said the corporation worked closely with the government under her tenure, securing £240m in public sector funding to acquire strategic sites in Old Oak and unlock 70 acres of brownfield development land.
Ms Peace has more than 40 years of experience working in government and the property sector.
Before her appointment as OPDC chair, she was chief executive of the British Property Federation and subsequently took up several non-executive roles, including chairing the Government Property Agency.
She currently chairs the University of Cambridge property board, acts as senior independent governor for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and sits on the boards of Howard de Walden Estates, Greencore Homes and AEW UK REIT.
Ms Peace said: “I’m immensely proud of the incredible work that OPDC has done and continues to do, to create a new district for London, unparalleled in its inclusivity and sustainability – a real place for real Londoners.
“But now is the time to invite a fresh perspective to drive the corporation forward as it starts the search for development and investment partners to deliver this incredible urban transformation.”
In June, the OPDC appointed Marianne Brook, former project director at Homes England, as its new development lead.
Mr Khan will begin recruitment for a new OPDC chair in August.
He said: “As chair of one of London’s largest and most important regeneration projects, Liz has played a key part in the city’s prosperity and future growth.
“Her leadership has laid the foundations for the success of Old Oak and Park Royal, ready to deliver tens of thousands of affordable homes for Londoners.
“As OPDC embarks on a new and exciting chapter to secure major investment and growth for the capital, I wholeheartedly thank Liz for all her work and wish her every best wish for the future.”
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