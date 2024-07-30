Chair of English Cities Fund to spearhead New Towns taskforce

Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said the regeneration tsar would chair a New Towns taskforce set up to find the “right places” to build communities.

Labour set out plans for a wave of New Towns, including affordable housing, at a property event in Leeds in May.

Now in government, the party has appointed Sir Michael to drive the next stage in this process, alongside deputy Dame Kate Barker, a former non-executive director of Taylor Wimpey, the house builder.

Last week, Dame Kate laid out her initial recommendations from a new housing review in a memorandum to Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister, 20 years after her landmark Review of Housing Supply.