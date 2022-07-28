Chair who oversaw turnaround at large North East landlord to leave board

Keith Loraine, who joined the 30,000-home landlord as chair in 2017 just before it was downgraded to a G3 for governance by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), will end his service at Gentoo in September.

He will be replaced by Emily Cox, who has been a board member at Gentoo for three years and most recently been the chair of its people committee.

She is currently the group ambassador for the North of England and group head of colleague relations and policy at Lloyds Banking Group. She was previously director of public affairs at Virgin Money.

Ms Cox will officially take over as chair of Gentoo on 28 September.