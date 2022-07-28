Chair who oversaw turnaround at large North East landlord to leave board

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The chair who oversaw the transformation of Sunderland-based Gentoo from being non-compliant to achieving the highest governance rating is set to leave the board.
Keith Loraine, who joined the 30,000-home landlord as chair in 2017 just before it was downgraded to a G3 for governance by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), will end his service at Gentoo in September.
He will be replaced by Emily Cox, who has been a board member at Gentoo for three years and most recently been the chair of its people committee.
She is currently the group ambassador for the North of England and group head of colleague relations and policy at Lloyds Banking Group. She was previously director of public affairs at Virgin Money.
Ms Cox will officially take over as chair of Gentoo on 28 September.
Mr Loraine leaves the association after being in the housing sector for more than 40 years. Before becoming chair of Gentoo, he was the chief executive of Isos Housing (now Karbon Homes) for 24 years before retiring in 2016.
Soon after joining Gentoo, the landlord was deemed non-compliant by the English regulator in 2017 after concerns were raised regarding excessive payoffs to those leaving the business.
These were made before Mr Loraine joined, and included paying its departing assistant chief executive, Steve Lanaghan, early pension funds and double the three months’ salary he was contractually owed.
Mr Loraine would later reveal at the National Housing Summit that the RSH came close to taking over the landlord and appointing board members during the fall-out.
However, a turnaround of fortunes and management shake-up saw Gentoo return to a G1 rating for governance, the top governance rating, with the RSH stating that the association had continued to make “positive progress in developing and improving its governance”.
Commenting on Mr Loraine’s exit, Nigel Wilson, chief executive of Gentoo, said: “As someone who grew up in Sunderland, he has been passionate to ensure his home city is seen as a great place and somewhere everyone can be proud of.
“We will be announcing this news on our website later today, but wanted to let you know in advance. We thank partners and stakeholders for their continued support and look forward to our new chair playing a full and active part in Sunderland and the North East region.”
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