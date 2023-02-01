‘Challenging’ Bow crane collapse investigation ongoing 

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The police and the agency responsible for health and safety across the UK are still investigating a deadly crane collapse in east London more than two-and-half years after the incident.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on a “challenging and thorough investigation” into the cause of the collapse, which is still continuing despite good progress.
A 20-metre crane that was being used to build a block of flats in Bow collapsed in July 2020 and crashed onto two houses, killing one person, 85-year-old June Harvey, and injuring four others.
The Watts Grove construction site, where the crane was being operated, is owned by Swan Housing Association.
Nearly 100 people were forced to leave their homes after the incident, most of which are owned by another social landlord, Gateway Housing Association.
An HSE spokesperson said: “This has been a challenging and thorough investigation. While good progress has been made, enquiries are ongoing.
“We understand this is still a difficult time for June’s family and we remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible.”
The police simply confirmed that the investigation was continuing in conjunction with the HSE.
The update follows Inside Housing’s story last week that five households are still living in temporary accommodation following the incident.
Gateway Housing said: “Currently all residents of the homes affected have been provided with alternative accommodation.
“Our plan is that the remaining five residents will be able to return to their homes by the end of April 2023, subject to building works being completed on schedule.
“We have been in constant communication with the families throughout the rebuilding programme.”
That figure has come down since March 2021, when Inside Housing revealed that more than 20 households were still living in temporary accommodation.
Gateway confirmed at the time that, of its 46 households evacuated, 26 remained in temporary accommodation.
Following the incident, Apsana Begum, the Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse, called for tougher regulations on crane safety during a House of Commons debate.
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