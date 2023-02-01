‘Challenging’ Bow crane collapse investigation ongoing 

The investigation into a crane collapse in east London that killed one person is still continuing despite “good progress” #UKhousing

The Watts Grove construction site, where the crane was being operated, is owned by Swan Housing Association.

A 20-metre crane that was being used to build a block of flats in Bow collapsed in July 2020 and crashed onto two houses, killing one person, 85-year-old June Harvey, and injuring four others.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is working with the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) on a “challenging and thorough investigation” into the cause of the collapse, which is still continuing despite good progress.

Nearly 100 people were forced to leave their homes after the incident, most of which are owned by another social landlord, Gateway Housing Association.

An HSE spokesperson said: “This has been a challenging and thorough investigation. While good progress has been made, enquiries are ongoing.

“We understand this is still a difficult time for June’s family and we remain committed to bringing this investigation to a conclusion as soon as possible.”

The police simply confirmed that the investigation was continuing in conjunction with the HSE.

The update follows Inside Housing’s story last week that five households are still living in temporary accommodation following the incident.

Gateway Housing said: “Currently all residents of the homes affected have been provided with alternative accommodation.

“Our plan is that the remaining five residents will be able to return to their homes by the end of April 2023, subject to building works being completed on schedule.