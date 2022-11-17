Chancellor confirms 7% rent cap for social landlords

The chancellor corroborated earlier reported figures during his Autumn Statement delivered in parliament this morning that he was poised to announce a 7% rise following a consultation in the summer.

Introducing his decision to cap rent at 7%, Mr Hunt said it was about protecting the most vulnerable as “difficult choices are not just meant to make accountants happy”.

He explained that with the current rate of inflation, as set by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), current proposals could have seen rent hikes of up to 11%.

Mr Hunt said the changes would affect four million social housing tenants and could save them £200 next year on average.

Documents published alongside the statement have confirmed that supported housing providers will be exempt from the rent cap and will continue to be allowed to increase rents by CPI+1 from April.

Earlier this year, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, claimed that supported housing providers could become unviable if there was a rent freeze.