Chancellor mulls 10-year, £25bn settlement for new Affordable Homes Programme

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Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering a 10-year, £25bn settlement for the new Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).
The new deal for the AHP has been revealed alongside plans to set up a ‘housing bank’ to help Homes England deliver cheaper financing to house builders.
Under the proposals being reported by the Financial Times ahead of tomorrow’s Spending Review, the government’s housing and regeneration agency would also be re-designated as a “public finance institution”.
Ms Reeves announced an extra £2bn top-up for the current AHP in March. It was the third such top-up in five months, following investments of £350m in February and £500m in October 2024.
Before these cash injections, the current AHP provided £11.5bn over five years to March 2026 – around £2.3bn a year.
Sources had previously told Inside Housing that discussions were under way for a doubling of the previous AHP to around £5bn a year. However, a new 10-year settlement would amount to an annual uplift of around £200m.
The re-designation of Homes England is linked to an October Budget decision to reclassify government debt to include financial assets as well as liabilities. At the time, Peter Freeman, then-chair of Homes England, described it as “probably the most important thing in the Budget”.
Alongside low-interest loans for development, it is hoped the move will attract investment in the sector’s existing stock to tackle disrepair and net zero targets.
Patrick Hickey, director of development consultancy Make NW, said: “If what has been reported is true, it looks like social and affordable housing is not going to get the public funding boost it needs – instead the chancellor is going to create the long-term financial stability social landlords have asked for and is going to depend on private funding to fill the gap.
“At a time when the chancellor is announcing £113bn of capital investment in the Spending Review, it looks like social and affordable [housing] is missing out by only getting an additional £1bn over five years or £2bn over 10 years.
“If this settlement is true then there is no large public funding boost for social and affordable housebuilding, and the government is now increasingly reliant on attracting private sector capital to help it meet very, very ambitious housing targets.”
Rachael Williamson, director of policy, communications and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing, welcomed the commitment to a potential 10-year plan for the sector.
She added: “However, we believe the scale of the challenge requires a significantly more ambitious level of investment. In our submission ahead of the Spending Review, we set out what is needed to deliver a step change in affordable housing supply.
“Our analysis shows that £39bn in grant over the first five years of the next Affordable Homes Programme is required to deliver 330,000 grant-funded homes (once Section 106 contributions are included) – including 140,000 affordable homes per year by year five, with 90,000 of those for social rent.
“This level of ambition is necessary not just to meet housing need, but to make serious inroads into homelessness, overcrowding and affordability pressures. We urge the government to match the scale of investment to the scale of the crisis.”
The sector has been lobbying the government hard for months. The bosses of four of London’s largest social landlords made a last-ditch appeal yesterday for the government to introduce a “more ambitious” AHP and to reinstate rent convergence ahead of the Spending Review.
This followed a letter to the government from the chair of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Select Committee which described the government’s upcoming Spending Review as “make or break” on its promise to deliver 1.5 million new homes.
Florence Eshalomi reiterated evidence provided to the committee that the government’s ambitions cannot be met without a “generational increase in social and affordable housing”.
This letter highlighted an analysis by the National Housing Federation that shows how a 10-year AHP, with an average of £4.6bn per year over its first five years, could deliver 320,000 new affordable homes.
Her concern is not unwarranted, as it comes at a time when a recent development report by the G15 group revealed a 66% drop in housing starts by the capital’s largest social landlords since 2022-23.
A Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “This government inherited an unprecedented housing crisis, but we will get Britain building again and deliver the biggest boost to social and affordable housing in a generation.
“Through our Plan for Change, we are providing an £800m top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme and a £2bn down payment on future funding, while our landmark Planning and Infrastructure Bill will help drive housebuilding to meet our stretching target of 1.5 million homes.
“Full details of wider long-term and future grant investment will be announced at the Spending Review.”
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