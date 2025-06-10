Chancellor mulls 10-year, £25bn settlement for new Affordable Homes Programme

Before these cash injections, the current AHP provided £11.5bn over five years to March 2026 – around £2.3bn a year.

Ms Reeves announced an extra £2bn top-up for the current AHP in March. It was the third such top-up in five months, following investments of £350m in February and £500m in October 2024.

Under the proposals being reported by the Financial Times ahead of tomorrow’s Spending Review, the government’s housing and regeneration agency would also be re-designated as a “public finance institution”.

The new deal for the AHP has been revealed alongside plans to set up a ‘housing bank’ to help Homes England deliver cheaper financing to house builders.

Sources had previously told Inside Housing that discussions were under way for a doubling of the previous AHP to around £5bn a year. However, a new 10-year settlement would amount to an annual uplift of around £200m.

The re-designation of Homes England is linked to an October Budget decision to reclassify government debt to include financial assets as well as liabilities. At the time, Peter Freeman, then-chair of Homes England, described it as “probably the most important thing in the Budget”.

Alongside low-interest loans for development, it is hoped the move will attract investment in the sector’s existing stock to tackle disrepair and net zero targets.

Patrick Hickey, director of development consultancy Make NW, said: “If what has been reported is true, it looks like social and affordable housing is not going to get the public funding boost it needs – instead the chancellor is going to create the long-term financial stability social landlords have asked for and is going to depend on private funding to fill the gap.

“At a time when the chancellor is announcing £113bn of capital investment in the Spending Review, it looks like social and affordable [housing] is missing out by only getting an additional £1bn over five years or £2bn over 10 years.

“If this settlement is true then there is no large public funding boost for social and affordable housebuilding, and the government is now increasingly reliant on attracting private sector capital to help it meet very, very ambitious housing targets.”