Changes to housing legal aid have denied thousands access to justice. They must be reversed

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Legal aid used to provide tenants with the means to hold unscrupulous landlords to account. This protection has been removed and everyone suffers as a result, states Sue James
The combination of the housing crisis, the cost of living crisis and the coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant rise in rent arrears claims for possession. With a 42% increase in possession claims between October and December 2022, it shows no sign of abating.
Up until 2013, legal aid had always been a safety net, like the NHS, enabling those without the means to be able to enforce their rights.
When legal aid was introduced in 1948, it was seen as the fourth pillar of the welfare state and around 80% of the population was eligible. Now, it’s around 20%.
The development of civil rights in the 1970s – the Rent Act 1977, the Unlawful Eviction Act 1977 and later the Housing Acts 1985 and 1988 – gave tenants the right to challenge unscrupulous landlords and fight to remain in their homes.
But it was legal aid that provided them with the means to do so. This is no longer possible.
This April marks the 10-year anniversary of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2013 (usually shortened to LASPO).
A particularly pernicious piece of legislation, LASPO cut legal aid for most areas of law. A small amount of legal aid remains for housing – loss of home, homelessness and serious disrepair – but it is limited and complicated by cuts to advice services and a shortage of legal aid lawyers.
The Law Society’s research shows that almost 41% of the population of England and Wales do not have a legal aid housing solicitor in their area.
Firms have closed and law centres struggle as the hourly rate of pay for legal aid has not increased for 26 years.
As a consequence, most people now find it hard to get representation for their housing case.
“The first time a person can access help is at court when they are facing eviction – and by then it is often too late”
If entry to the health service was only through urgent care services and treatment was just for life-saving conditions, then you start to get an idea of the current legal aid landscape.
Early advice is no longer available within the legal aid scheme. Neither is advice for welfare benefits and debt, employment or family cases.
The needs of our clients are complex and often involve more than one legal matter. Job loses can lead to benefit issues and rent arrears, but the first time a person can access help is at court when they are facing eviction – and by then it is often too late.
The effects of this ripple out much wider in society – along with the cost. Early advice should be part of the levelling-up agenda.
The death of Awaab Ishak highlighted the poor housing conditions that are prevalent in the social housing sector, but private rented housing is often worse.
The coroner described Awaab’s death as a “defining moment” for the housing sector – but will it be?
The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act 2018 contains the framework for the protection and enforcement of rights for damp and disrepair, but if tenants are unable to find advice and representation to enforce those rights, they are meaningless.
Legal action can act as a deterrent and can be a notifier of poor housing stock for landlords.
The government has partially responded to the crisis by announcing a civil legal aid review, but it will not report until 2024.
“What LASPO has done over the past 10 years is to deny thousands of people access to justice. It needs to be repealed”
We are not hopeful this will lead to any meaningful change, as the criminal legal aid review’s recommendations in 2022 were not followed, resulting in striking barristers.
The government has also commissioned a new Housing Loss Prevention Scheme to start in August 2023 to fund early advice in housing and debt before a court hearing, as well as funding the housing duty scheme at court.
As many areas still remain without bids for contracts, whether you are represented in court by a duty advisor will be a postcode lottery.
What LASPO has done over the past 10 years is to deny thousands of people access to justice. It needs to be repealed.
The Legal Aid Agency, a government body, should be replaced by an independent organisation that puts the client at the heart of the service and responds to local need.
Legal aid is too important to be left to this government to decide on its fate and we have to fight for its future together.
The Legal Action Group will be documenting the stories from the frontline across England and Wales over the coming months and would like to hear from you at lag@lag.org.uk.
Sue James, chief executive, Legal Action Group
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