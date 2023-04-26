Changes to housing legal aid have denied thousands access to justice. They must be reversed

The combination of the housing crisis, the cost of living crisis and the coronavirus pandemic has led to a significant rise in rent arrears claims for possession. With a 42% increase in possession claims between October and December 2022, it shows no sign of abating.

Up until 2013, legal aid had always been a safety net, like the NHS, enabling those without the means to be able to enforce their rights.

When legal aid was introduced in 1948, it was seen as the fourth pillar of the welfare state and around 80% of the population was eligible. Now, it’s around 20%.

The development of civil rights in the 1970s – the Rent Act 1977, the Unlawful Eviction Act 1977 and later the Housing Acts 1985 and 1988 – gave tenants the right to challenge unscrupulous landlords and fight to remain in their homes.

But it was legal aid that provided them with the means to do so. This is no longer possible.