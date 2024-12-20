Changing the narrative on safety and compliance

As a contractor, we may be a resident’s only face-to-face contact with their landlord in a 12-month period, so our actions have a lasting impact, writes Karen Sloan, managing director for heating and compliance at Liberty #UKhousing

Often, we may be a resident’s only face-to-face contact with their landlord in a 12-month period. The way we behave in people’s homes, how we communicate with them in the build-up to and after checks, our processes and the information we report back to landlords leave a lasting impact on individuals and service delivery.

It’s not enough to provide 100% compliance by getting through every door to carry out gas and other safety checks. We have a bigger role than that.

The role of the contractor in compliance has changed beyond recognition – or at least it should have. Today, we need to look far beyond the numbers and understand that we’re also here to preserve culture and help landlords tell an authentic story about their role in people’s lives.

In a new regulatory era where landlords are judged on perception, we need to ensure our actions and behaviours in communities, online and in the office reflect the values of the organisations we work for.

Our role is to keep people safe, but also to build and maintain trusting relationships. This starts by making sure we have the right processes in place and that we are operationally sound.

There are legal and contractual obligations for what a contractor must deliver, but this should be the baseline of what we do – not a target.

At Liberty, we begin by prioritising open communication with residents through multiple channels, including letters, texts and customer check-ins before, during and after each visit. We also place a QR code on the side of every boiler, giving residents instant access to a customer hub with live chat, support and other resources.

Our customer safety strategy (Respect), initially used during the pandemic, ensures we separate work areas, explain each stage of work to the resident and treat people’s homes with care. By delivering on scheduled appointments and respecting residents’ spaces, we drive customer engagement and trust.

“Our role is to keep people safe, but also to build and maintain trusting relationships. This starts by making sure we have the right processes in place and that we are operationally sound”

We want to make every contact count when we are in people’s homes.

Our team undergoes regular training, from the initial onboarding process to performance reviews, and they take the time to interact and check in with residents while working in their homes.

Liberty has a red, amber, green (RAG) status system that supports the teams to ensure we are prioritising work in the right homes, and we can flag issues up early to access properties to carry out checks.

We stay on top of the latest legislation and best practices in areas such as smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and fire safety to make sure we’re working with landlords well in advance to put the right checks in place and proactively adapt our approach.

Our jeopardy toolkits also help us spot and mitigate risk on every contract we work on, which strengthens our commitment to safety and reliability.