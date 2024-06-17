Charities and local authorities – achieving true collaboration

After a decade of underfunding, the balance of responsibilities between councils and charities can be tricky, writes Ed Tytherleigh, Centrepoint’s director of services .
Last year, Manchester City Council received a legal challenge concerning a service delivered by Centrepoint, the charity which provided an effective and enhanced offer to young people at risk of homelessness for many years.
The legal challenge never got to court, but it has given both Centrepoint and Manchester City Council a chance to look at how best to support young people in increasingly effective ways.
The council always had, and retains, sole responsibility for issuing final-duty decisions to young people seeking accommodation or homelessness prevention under the Homelessness Reduction Act.
A realignment has taken place since. The duty on homelessness application remains with the council. Centrepoint has been given greater freedom to support those who do not have a statutory responsibility to be housed in new and innovative ways, such as deploying complex case workers and clinical psychologists to support the young people we work with.
More than a decade of government underfunding has created this scenario where good practice is placed under threat. Nationally, local authorities face a £300m shortfall in youth homelessness funding – something the next government will have to address.
“More than a decade of government underfunding has created this scenario where good practice is placed under threat”
But we are proud of the work we have done over the years to provide support and accommodation options to young people facing homelessness across the city. In the past year alone, our homelessness prevention and relief services have supported over 1,200 young people, and many more will have benefited from the holistic, wraparound support services we offer.
Working collaboratively with the council, we now provide an exciting mix of rough-sleeper outreach services with access to our own emergency accommodation, tenancy support, rent deposit and resettlement services. These are all supported by a comprehensive offer to all young people that includes psychotherapy, work and learning interventions, activities, grants, translation and life-skills training.
And we do all this from a newly refurbished and psychologically informed environment, co-designed by young people right in the heart of Manchester.
Charities are best placed to deliver these sorts of services, particularly when local authority budgets are tight. By working in partnership, we are proving that even in the midst of a funding and housing crisis, we can still work together to stem the tide and reduce the number of young people facing homelessness – almost 136,000 last year, a record high.
“The fact is that legal duties and codes of guidance don’t pay the bills. There is no ring-fenced funding for social care or youth homelessness services”
But this story isn’t just about Centrepoint’s work with Manchester City Council. The repercussions of both funding and available housing drying up is felt well beyond the city limits.
This lack of resources has created a hugely difficult situation for most local authorities around the country. Instead of following the spirit and letter of the Homelessness Reduction Act, housing teams are routinely forced into impossible choices without the resources to meet their legal obligations, or the housing to deliver appropriate accommodation for young people.
The fact is that legal duties and codes of guidance don’t pay the bills. There is no ring-fenced funding for social care or youth homelessness services, so we don’t expect the situation to get any better. Until that changes, enhanced offers such as ours will be wonderful exceptions rather than the norm.
Ed Tytherleigh, director of services, Centrepoint
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