Charities and local authorities – achieving true collaboration

After a decade of underfunding, the balance of responsibilities between councils and charities can be tricky, writes Ed Tytherleigh, Centrepoint’s director of services #UKhousing

The council always had, and retains, sole responsibility for issuing final-duty decisions to young people seeking accommodation or homelessness prevention under the Homelessness Reduction Act.

The legal challenge never got to court, but it has given both Centrepoint and Manchester City Council a chance to look at how best to support young people in increasingly effective ways.

Last year, Manchester City Council received a legal challenge concerning a service delivered by Centrepoint, the charity which provided an effective and enhanced offer to young people at risk of homelessness for many years.

A realignment has taken place since. The duty on homelessness application remains with the council. Centrepoint has been given greater freedom to support those who do not have a statutory responsibility to be housed in new and innovative ways, such as deploying complex case workers and clinical psychologists to support the young people we work with.

More than a decade of government underfunding has created this scenario where good practice is placed under threat. Nationally, local authorities face a £300m shortfall in youth homelessness funding – something the next government will have to address.

“More than a decade of government underfunding has created this scenario where good practice is placed under threat”

But we are proud of the work we have done over the years to provide support and accommodation options to young people facing homelessness across the city. In the past year alone, our homelessness prevention and relief services have supported over 1,200 young people, and many more will have benefited from the holistic, wraparound support services we offer.

Working collaboratively with the council, we now provide an exciting mix of rough-sleeper outreach services with access to our own emergency accommodation, tenancy support, rent deposit and resettlement services. These are all supported by a comprehensive offer to all young people that includes psychotherapy, work and learning interventions, activities, grants, translation and life-skills training.