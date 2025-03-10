Three charities and public bodies will be cut from the planning system as part of plans to speed up decisions, the government has said #UKhousing

Charities and public bodies to be cut from planning system to speed up decisions #UKhousing

The list of statutory consultees has grown “haphazardly” over time, officials added. It now includes more than 25 organisations.

MHCLG said they play “an important role” in the planning system, but councils and developers report that the system is not working effectively.

Statutory consultees are official stakeholders legally required to provide advice on planning decisions to ensure developments can consider environmental, transport, heritage and safety elements.

Officials will also review the scope of all statutory consultees to reduce the type and number of applications on which they must be consulted and make better use of standing guidance rather than case-by-case responses.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) will consult this spring on the impact of removing Sport England, the Theatres Trust and The Gardens Trust from the list of statutory consultees.

Problems expressed include statutory consultees failing to engage proactively, taking too long to provide advice, reopening issues that have already been dealt with in local plans, and submitting automatic holding objections which are then withdrawn at a late stage.

Other issues included submitting advice that seeks “gold-plated outcomes” and going beyond what is necessary to make development acceptable in planning terms.

The current system can cause uncertainty, extensive delays and increased costs, the government said. This is due to the time taken to provide advice and the complexities sometimes causing the provision of “over extensive or unnecessary” advice.

In the past three years, more than 300 applications were forced to be escalated for consideration by the secretary of state because of disagreements from consultees. A government department reported a two-year delay to a simple planning application on the government estate because of inability to agree a position with a statutory consultee.

Meanwhile in Bradford, a development to create 140 new homes next to a cricket club was significantly delayed because the application was thought to have “not adequately considered the speed of cricket balls”.

The review of statutory consultees comes as the government is expected to publish its flagship Planning and Infrastructure Bill later this week, which will introduce measures to boost housebuilding and remove challenges to the delivery of roads, railway lines and wind farms.

Reports in The Times suggested that the bill would ban committees of councillors from interfering in all but the biggest planning applications. Details are still being finalised, but the threshold below which councillors cannot step in is expected to be set somewhere between 10 and 100 houses.