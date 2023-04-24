The “sweat equity” scheme is the first of its kind in the borough and is targeted at those who might otherwise struggle to afford a deposit #UKhousing

The “sweat equity” scheme is the first of its kind in the borough and has attracted grant funding from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. It is targeted at those who might otherwise struggle to afford a deposit.

The project will be delivered in partnership with Prima Housing Group, an association with more than 2,700 homes across the North West.

Liverpool-based Housing People Building Communities (HPBC) will develop the vacant St William’s Church and presbytery on Ince Green Lane into 27 affordable homes.

The charity said that as well as receiving a discount, residents would have the opportunity to develop skills through on-site labour, painting, decorating, landscaping, administration, marketing and IT support.

HPBC completed a £2.2m transformation of another church in Liverpool in November 2019 after 10,000 total hours of “sweat equity”.

Buyers there, known as “home partners”, bought a 30% to 75% share of the home’s value and paid rent for the remainder.

The Wigan scheme will offer a similar arrangement, the charity said.

Liza Parry, chief executive of HPBC, said: “We are thrilled to be granted planning permission for St William’s. Our experience elsewhere has shown us how this development has the potential to be a huge success in the area.

“We had to overcome many obstacles, including some vandalism during the delays, but the local residents have been extremely supportive and have kept an eye on the buildings.

“The residents will be creating a real community by contributing to building their own homes and those of their neighbours.”