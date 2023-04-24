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A partnership between a housing association and a charity will offer homebuyers in Wigan a £10,000 discount on their deposit for working 500 hours on the development.
Liverpool-based Housing People Building Communities (HPBC) will develop the vacant St William’s Church and presbytery on Ince Green Lane into 27 affordable homes.
The project will be delivered in partnership with Prima Housing Group, an association with more than 2,700 homes across the North West.
The “sweat equity” scheme is the first of its kind in the borough and has attracted grant funding from the Greater Manchester Combined Authority.
It is targeted at those who might otherwise struggle to afford a deposit.
The charity said that as well as receiving a discount, residents would have the opportunity to develop skills through on-site labour, painting, decorating, landscaping, administration, marketing and IT support.
HPBC completed a £2.2m transformation of another church in Liverpool in November 2019 after 10,000 total hours of “sweat equity”.
Buyers there, known as “home partners”, bought a 30% to 75% share of the home’s value and paid rent for the remainder.
The Wigan scheme will offer a similar arrangement, the charity said.
Liza Parry, chief executive of HPBC, said: “We are thrilled to be granted planning permission for St William’s. Our experience elsewhere has shown us how this development has the potential to be a huge success in the area.
“We had to overcome many obstacles, including some vandalism during the delays, but the local residents have been extremely supportive and have kept an eye on the buildings.
“The residents will be creating a real community by contributing to building their own homes and those of their neighbours.”
John Ghader, chief executive at Prima Group, said: “We believe this model may become more popular and will be looking to deliver more schemes in the future.”
Contractor Holmpatrick Developments is due to start work in May and finish in October 2024.
Susan Gambles, cabinet portfolio holder for housing and welfare at Wigan Council, said: “The conversion of St William’s will deliver much-needed affordable homes in our borough, and this ‘time to buy’ approach will make it even more affordable for people.
“We are always looking for new, innovative ways to deliver homes in our borough, and I am really excited to see the progress on this site.”
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