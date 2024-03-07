Charity in Northern Ireland reveals plans to ramp up house purchases to tackle homelessness #UKhousing

The charity said it plans to “scale this up significantly” alongside developing a socially responsible model for private landlords.

This included growing the charity’s Creating Homes programme, which has seen it buy 17 properties to date.

Belfast-based Simon Community set out the ‘Doing Things Differently’ strategy for expanding its work over the next five years.

Jim Dennison, chief executive of Simon Community, said: “Northern Ireland is in the midst of a housing and homelessness crisis.

“With a shocking one in 34 people in Northern Ireland legally classified as homeless – including 4,500 children – and over 86,000 individuals on the social housing waiting list, the scale of the problem is genuinely staggering.

“Behind these numbers are real people with hopes and dreams. The time to act is now.”

Alongside providing more permanent housing solutions, the charity said it would increase support for those at risk of losing their home. Plans include community engagement, a support line, a tenancy sustainment scheme and emergency financial interventions.

It will also work to improve access to and quality of temporary accommodation as well as to reduce the average length of stay there.

Other measures include investing in its own workforce and improving governance, as well as building volunteer and partner networks in the devolved nation.