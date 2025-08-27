Charity registers new provider to deliver homes for survivors of domestic abuse

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A Bradford-based domestic violence charity has announced that it has successfully registered a non-profit social housing provider.
Solace Housing Association will act as a subsidiary of Staying Put, a charity that supports adults and children who are survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.
The registration means that the charity is now able to start building its own portfolio of homes and is looking to purchase a multiple occupancy property, which will be used to provide safe temporary accommodation to domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors in the area.
Research by another West Yorkshire homelessness charity, Simon on the Streets, found that survivors have made up 10% of all homeless applications since 2017.
Many of them fall into the category known as ‘hidden homelessness’, meaning that while they may not be sleeping on the street, they lack stable housing.
Solace hopes that by acquiring more stock, it will be able to provide suitable properties to people who are leaving abusive relationships and are unable to find housing.
Solace was launched as a community benefit society in 2021 and the charity has been attempting to register as a housing provider since it was established.
Yasmin Khan, chief executive of Staying Put Group, said: “This is such a significant achievement, with exceptional leadership from the Staying Put and Solace boards as well as our very hard-working and dedicated team.
“Thank you to everyone for your support in assisting us to achieve this milestone. We look forward to being able to provide social housing to all survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.”
Founded in 2001 after a successful bid to the Home Office Crime Reduction Programme, Staying Put has supported more than 2,000 people with a designated Independent Domestic Violence Advocate between April 2024 and March 2025.
The charity has also helped 300 people with accommodation services over the same period.
This latest new registration follows that of a council in London from earlier this year. Camden Living Housing Association is fully owned by the council and will provide new homes at social rent built through Camden’s community investment programme.
Prior to that, another small housing charity for older people in the South East of England became a registered provider after discovering it was not exempt from Local Housing Allowance caps.
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