Charity registers new provider to deliver homes for survivors of domestic abuse #ukhousing

The registration means that the charity is now able to start building its own portfolio of homes and is looking to purchase a multiple occupancy property, which will be used to provide safe temporary accommodation to domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors in the area.

Solace Housing Association will act as a subsidiary of Staying Put, a charity that supports adults and children who are survivors of domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Research by another West Yorkshire homelessness charity, Simon on the Streets, found that survivors have made up 10% of all homeless applications since 2017.

Many of them fall into the category known as ‘hidden homelessness’, meaning that while they may not be sleeping on the street, they lack stable housing.

Solace hopes that by acquiring more stock, it will be able to provide suitable properties to people who are leaving abusive relationships and are unable to find housing.

Solace was launched as a community benefit society in 2021 and the charity has been attempting to register as a housing provider since it was established.