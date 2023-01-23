Charity stops rent payments to homelessness investment fund in row over property standards

A charity client of a listed homelessness accommodation investment fund has not paid rent for months amid a dispute over the quality of its properties #UKhousing

However, the charity claims that the rent is not owed, as it was required to invest its own resources to bring the properties it leased up to standard, and agreed rent waivers from the fund to claim back this cost.

In an update to the market, the real estate investment trust said: “The company is reviewing all options to obtain payment of overdue rent from its tenants.”

Home REIT, a private fund that leases more than 10,000 beds across 135 local authorities for charities to provide accommodation to homeless residents, claimed that Liverpool-based Big Help Group had not paid rent “contractually due” for the quarter to 30 November 2022.

National charity Big Help Project is Home REIT’s biggest client with more than 1,000 beds, accounting for nearly a fifth of its total rental income. It claims that it struck a £5.5m rent relief deal with Home REIT last August because of the poor state of the properties it had leased from the fund.

Peter Mitchell, chief executive of Big Help, told Inside Housing he had instructed lawyers to defend the company’s position.

He said: “Big Help Project met with Home REIT in summer 2022 in London. We agreed at that meeting a rent-free period of two years that would begin on 1 September 2022. Therefore, no rent is due.”

Mr Mitchell said that properties were often handed over in a poor state and required significant investment to bring them up to a decent standard.

The portfolios usually consisted of terraced homes owned previously by “rogue landlords” and needed major works from rewiring to new kitchens, he said.

“There was not enough money being set aside to deal with capital expenditure of the buildings,” he added.

Lease agreements are understood to make the charity responsible for ongoing maintenance, but require the fund to provide properties in a good state of repair initially.