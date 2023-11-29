Based on analysis of government figures, the charity has predicted that around 23,500 households in England will be classed as homeless in the last quarter of 2023.

Of these, around 5,500 homeless households will not qualify as in priority need for emergency accommodation and could be sleeping on the streets by Christmas.

The analysis also found that in the first three quarters of 2023, at least 15,500 homeless households in England will have already been denied emergency temporary accommodation by their council.