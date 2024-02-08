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New analysis by Age UK has found that a social energy tariff would have lifted 2.2 million households out of fuel poverty this winter, as the charity joined a call for the government to recommit to the policy.
If the policy had been implemented, Age UK estimated that this would have amounted to a 65% reduction to people living in fuel poverty.
The Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) also called for a social energy tariff across the sector in July last year to ensure low-income and fuel-poor households pay a rate they can afford for bills.
The tariff, a discounted energy bill detailed in a CIH report, would be “tightly” targeted and would ensure that irrespective of Ofgem’s price cap, people on the lowest incomes and most vulnerable to the cold would pay a rate that would enable them to keep their whole homes “warm and safe”.
It follows then that a coalition of charities – Age UK, Scope, Fair By Design, Mencap, MND Association and Sense – warned that the cost of living crisis is still adding huge pressure to households’ finances, with millions facing the dilemma of how they are going to pay their energy bills this year.
Research by Age UK has found that around one in eight (12%) households in the UK are experiencing fuel poverty this winter. This rises to around two in five (38%) households in the lowest fifth of after-taxed household income – the equivalent of 2.2 million households.
When broken down further, the analysis showed that around one in six (16%) older households are living in fuel poverty, and around one in seven (15%) households in the UK has with someone with a disability or long-term health condition.
This need for a tariff was tabled in a 10-minute rule bill in parliament by MP Marion Fellows this week.
The charities believe an energy social tariff must automatically enrol eligible households, be mandatory for all suppliers, and complement existing consumer protections. Eligibility should include recipients of income-related means-tested benefits, disability benefits and Carer’s Allowance.
Alongside this, households defined as living in relative poverty or just above the poverty line should be eligible too, as well as those missing out on access to the benefits system but still at risk of fuel poverty.
In order to tackle the prevalence of fuel poverty across the UK, the charities have called for the implementation of a discounted energy social tariff from 2024-25 and the introduction of a funding mechanism that ensures those missing out on the social tariff do not have to bear its costs.
This would require the tariff to be directly funded through government spending.
Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “In January 2024, about 3.4 million over 60s reported their home was too cold for most or all of the time. It’s not acceptable that they are being forced to live in these conditions.
“We need a permanent solution in the form of an energy social tariff to ensure they never face another winter of unmanageable bills. Energy is a basic essential and it’s time we treat it that way and ensure everyone can afford enough of it to stay fit and well, and to live decently.”
In response, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero spokesperson said: “A social tariff is about protecting vulnerable people and that’s exactly what we are doing by providing significant financial support for those who need it most.
“We’ve cut National Insurance for 29 million working people, a tax cut worth £450 for the average worker and our actions have helped to more than halve inflation since last year. On top of this, we are increasing the National Living Wage to £11.44 this year and boosting benefit payments for around 5.5 million households by an average of £470 a year.
“This is alongside direct targeted support for those who continue to need it, including £900 in cost of living payments, £150 to those on eligible disability benefits, plus a further £150 Warm Home Discount. Our Energy Price Guarantee also remains in place until April 2024.”
However, Maria Booker, head of policy at Fair By Design, accused the government of “burying its head in the sand” on this issue.
She added: “This research shows what we have been telling the government for some time… a social tariff is urgently needed to make energy affordable for those on the very lowest incomes. We urge the government to honour its commitment to consult on a social tariff without delay.”
A similar call for help was made across the border in November when Scottish housing associations urged the UK government to introduce a social energy tariff to combat the cost of living crisis.
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