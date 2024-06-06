CHC tells Senedd members of need for ‘long-term rent framework’ in Wales

Clarissa Corbisiero, deputy chief executive of CHC, said: “A long-term rent framework is absolutely central to our ability as a housing association sector to be able to build the homes that we need and to be able to invest in existing homes.”

Ms Corbisiero made the comments on Wednesday during a Local Government and Housing Committee meeting, where a range of industry spokespeople gave evidence on social housing supply.

“We’re really pleased that the [housing] minister has extended the current policy for a further year,” she said, noting that it built in “some certainty”.