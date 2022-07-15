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Chief executive of 29,000-home landlord retires after 18 years

News15.07.22by Grainne Cuffe

The head of a large housing association has announced plans to retire after 18 years as chief executive.

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Brian Cronin is stepping down after 18 in the role of chief executive
Brian Cronin is stepping down after 18 in the role of chief executive
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LinkedIn IHThe head of a large housing association has announced plans to retire after 18 years as chief executive #UKhousing

Brian Cronin, who became chief executive of Your Housing Group (YHG) in 2012 following several mergers, said he wants fresh challenges and to spend time with his family. 

Jacque Allen, the group’s deputy chief executive, has been appointed as interim CEO with immediate effect until the board makes a formal appointment.

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Mr Cronin has served at the organisation that is now known as YHG for 25 years through several mergers. He was previously chief executive at Arena Housing Association, which merged with YHG in 2012. 

YHG now owns and manages about 29,000 homes across the North West, Yorkshire and the north Midlands.

Mr Cronin said: “It’s been a long and exciting journey, but now I feel it is the right time to hand the reins to someone else who will take YHG to the next level. 

“I would like to thank colleagues, past and present, involved customers, partners and of course the board for all their support during my time as CEO.” 

Ms Allen has worked in the social housing sector for more than 29 years. She joined YHG as chief operating officer in April 2020 and one year later was appointed as deputy chief executive. 

Ms Allen previously served as director of housing at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group and group director of housing and neighbourhoods at Acclaim Housing Group. 

Jacque Allen will serve as CEO in the interim
Jacque Allen will serve as CEO in the interim

Richard Groome, chair of YHG, said that Mr Cronin “has been a great ambassador” for the group, “bringing innovation, commerciality and genuine care for our staff and customers”.

Mr Groome thanked him for everything and wished him all the best in his retirement.

He added: “Thank you to Jacque for stepping into the role as interim chief executive. Jacque has made a substantial contribution to YHG already, is highly regarded in the sector and a natural choice to take on this role.”

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East MidlandsHousing Association/RPMergers and AcquisitionsNorth WestPeopleWest MidlandsYorkshire and the Humber
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