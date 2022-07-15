Chief executive of 29,000-home landlord retires after 18 years

Mr Cronin said: “It’s been a long and exciting journey, but now I feel it is the right time to hand the reins to someone else who will take YHG to the next level.

“I would like to thank colleagues, past and present, involved customers, partners and of course the board for all their support during my time as CEO.”

Ms Allen has worked in the social housing sector for more than 29 years. She joined YHG as chief operating officer in April 2020 and one year later was appointed as deputy chief executive.

Ms Allen previously served as director of housing at Wythenshawe Community Housing Group and group director of housing and neighbourhoods at Acclaim Housing Group.