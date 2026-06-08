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The chief executive of Eastlight Community Homes will step down later this month after eight years in the role.
Emma Palmer will leave the East England landlord on 24 June. Her successor will be confirmed in due course, Eastlight said.
Ms Palmer will continue working in the sector, including in her role as a board member at A2Dominion.
Dan Jones, Eastlight’s deputy chief executive and chief information officer, will take on the chief executive role in the interim.
Ms Palmer oversaw the creation of Eastlight after Colne Housing and Greenfields Community Housing merged in 2020.
Under her leadership, Eastlight has grown from around 12,500 homes to nearly 15,000 homes through a combination of development and acquisitions.
In total, the organisation has delivered almost 2,000 new homes since it was formed.
During her time at the helm, Ms Palmer oversaw the introduction of the customer influence committee and the launch of the resident members’ charter, a formal commitment built into Eastlight’s rules that strengthens how residents can influence services, decisions and hold the organisation to account.
In 2024, Eastlight removed the term ‘vulnerable’ to describe individuals or groups in its documentation, deeming the term a “meaningless” adjective.
The landlord retained G1 governance and V1 financial viability gradings, and achieved a C2 consumer grade.
Ms Palmer also oversaw the introduction of the ‘My Eastlight Team’ model, a place-based approach providing residents with local, dedicated neighbourhood teams.
In September 2025, she was appointed as the UK’s disability and access ambassador for housing.
Ms Palmer said: “I’m so proud of everything the team at Eastlight has achieved and the organisation it has become.
“I know that I’m leaving it in a great place – an ambitious organisation that’s fit for the future. For me, the time has come to move on and I’m very thankful to Eastlight’s board for the time and space they’ve given me to come to this decision.”
Hattie Llewelyn-Davies, chair of Eastlight, who died on 23 May, was due to reach the end of her maximum term in September this year, and recruitment for her replacement was already underway.
Chris Cheshire, an existing board member, has been appointed interim chair until a permanent chair is appointed.
Mr Cheshire said: “Emma is stepping down for personal and very understandable reasons and will always remain a hugely important person to all of us at Eastlight.
“I want to say thank you to Emma for all the great commitment, expertise and energy she has put into our organisation over the years. She and Hattie made Eastlight what it is today, and we will work hard to ensure we build on their legacies.”
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