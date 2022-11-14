Chief executive of English regulator to stay on after reversing exit plans

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The chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has announced that she will now continue in the role despite previously stating that she intended to step down in 2023.
Fiona MacGregor said in June that she intended to leave the organisation in the New Year because of family circumstances, after spending more than five years in the role. At the time, deputy chief executive Jonathan Walters assumed some additional responsibilities to support Ms MacGregor.
However, she now intends to stay on in the role, and the search for a successor has ended.
Bernadette Conroy, chair of the RSH, said she is delighted by the decision and looks forward to taking the regulatory agenda forward with Ms MacGregor and the team.
The decision comes at an important time for the RSH, with its role set to be expanded under the new Social Housing Regulation Bill.
The bill will see the RSH take on the management of consumer standards and assess social landlords on areas such as repairs performance, complaint-handling and quality of stock.
It will also see the watchdog bring in regular ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections of landlords. The regulator will only have to give 48 hours’ notice that it will be carrying out these checks.
Ms MacGregor became chief executive of the RSH in October 2018 after the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) split, creating the RSH and Homes England.
Before that, she had been executive director of regulation at the HCA on an interim and then permanent basis since July 2015.
She worked at the HCA since its launch in 2008, before which she was deputy director of investment at the Housing Corporation and head of development at large at L&Q.
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