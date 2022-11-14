Chief executive of English regulator to stay on after reversing exit plans

It will also see the watchdog bring in regular ‘Ofsted-style’ inspections of landlords. The regulator will only have to give 48 hours’ notice that it will be carrying out these checks.

Ms MacGregor became chief executive of the RSH in October 2018 after the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) split, creating the RSH and Homes England.

Before that, she had been executive director of regulation at the HCA on an interim and then permanent basis since July 2015.

She worked at the HCA since its launch in 2008, before which she was deputy director of investment at the Housing Corporation and head of development at large at L&Q.