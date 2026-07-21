Chief executive of Glasgow landlord announces retirement

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The chief executive of Queens Cross Housing Association (QCHA) has announced plans to retire after 15 years in the role.
Shona Stephen will step down in April 2027, and recruitment for her replacement will start in October this year.
Ms Stephen joined the Glasgow-based landlord in 2011 from the Scottish government, where she had been deputy director of housing access and support.
Before that, she held director roles at Communities Scotland, the Prince’s Trust and Lochfield Park Housing Co-operative.
Andrew Burns, chair of QCHA, thanked Ms Stephen for her “outstanding leadership, vision and dedication” to the landlord and the communities it serves.
He said: “She has guided the organisation through 15 years of growth, transformation and delivery, establishing a strong and inclusive culture and always keeping tenants and communities at the heart of everything we do.
“Under her leadership, QC Group has grown from strength to strength, with a sharper customer focus, increased investment in existing and new homes and an innovative partnership with Maryhill Housing Association.”
In 2024, the 4,500-home landlord partnered with Maryhill to provide a joint online service for housing applicants, meaning people looking for a home in their areas need now complete only one online application to be registered with both landlords.
Mr Burns continued: “Her commitment to social housing and community involvement is obvious to all who meet her.
“Shona leaves us with clear 2025-30 business strategies for all parts of the group and a strong executive team, ensuring continuity and momentum to begin the process of recruiting our next chief executive.”
Ms Stephen said: “It was a huge decision, and I am sharing it with a great deal of sadness. I have been very fortunate in having the support of such skilled, dedicated, kind and hard-working board members and staff during my time as chief executive.
“Together with tenants and partners, we have built a resilient, forward-looking organisation with a clear strategic direction.”
She said the landlord is in a “strong position” with a “talented leadership team and robust plans” to ensure QCHA will “continue to thrive”.
“I believe our 50th anniversary creates an ideal moment to pass the leadership baton to a successor who can lead the next phase of QC Group’s development,” she added.
QCHA was established in 1976 by local residents in the north-west of Glasgow as part of efforts to improve housing conditions and regenerate the area.
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