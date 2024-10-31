Chief executive of Kent landlord to step down

Mr Hook has spent 15 years in the role after joining MHS Homes as a housing director in 2003. He became chief executive in 2009, overseeing 25% growth during his tenure, the landlord said.

He was previously head of housing at Lewisham Council.

“It’s been a joy to work in an organisation with such a customer-focused and ‘can do’ attitude, and with partners that have supported us every step of the way,” Mr Hook said.