Chief executive of landlord subject to merger talks to step down

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The boss of a London landlord that announced it was in merger discussions with Abri this week will step down in January.
Sandra Skeete will step down from the top job at Octavia Housing at the start of next year.
The 5,000-home association explained that Ms Skeete had shared her intention with the board earlier this year. She is leaving the organisation to pursue new opportunities. However, she had agreed to stay on to support the delivery of the potential tie-up with Abri.
Octavia said yesterday that its board had chosen Abri as its preferred partner after an extensive selection process co-ordinated by Savills.
Before the final business case, both landlords have agreed to collaborate on some of Octavia’s immediate priorities.
Octavia, which currently has a G3/V3 rating, was placed on the Regulator of Social Housing’s gradings under review list in March.
Part of the reason Ms Skeete stayed on was to help ensure the landlord had a robust improvement plan in place in response to the downgrade.
Octavia said: “Working on the potential partnership will be Sandra’s primary focus during the remainder of her tenure.”
Ms Skeete has been the chief executive of Octavia since September 2019 and is credited with maintaining the association’s “social purpose of providing homes, support and care for residents in central and west London”.
She was also praised for extending the landlord’s reach “to support communities through the COVID pandemic and cost of living crisis, and developed more than 300 new affordable homes in the capital”.
Ms Skeete said: “It has been a privilege and pleasure leading Octavia over the last four years to continue to deliver on its social purpose.
“A partnership with Abri offers an excellent potential opportunity for Octavia to secure a stronger future for residents, customers, colleagues and partners.”
Octavia has appointed Kevin Bolt as managing director to oversee day-to-day operations and ensure continuity in leadership for staff, residents and the Octavia community.
He brings with him 11 years of experience working in social housing and was formerly chief executive of BPHA, the Bedford-based housing association, for nine years.
Mr Bolt said: “Octavia has a rich legacy of supporting the diverse neighbourhoods of central and west London and I’m looking forward to joining the organisation at a crucial moment in its history.
“Throughout the interview process, I met with passionate individuals who I look forward to working with to ensure Octavia continues to build on its legacy to help more people live independently.”
Stephen Jack, Octavia’s chair, said: “The board recognises Sandra’s professionalism, commitment and strong leadership during a challenging time for the organisation.
“I want to thank her for accepting the board’s request to stay for an extended period to lead the development of our partnership proposals and coordinate our improvement plan. I am pleased to welcome Kevin to the Octavia family – the board was impressed by his experience and his commitment to our social purpose.
“These changes announced today are very significant for the organisation and the board remains optimistic about Octavia’s future and the opportunity to build on its 158-year legacy of serving London’s communities.”
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories