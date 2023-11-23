Chief executive of landlord subject to merger talks to step down

Sandra Skeete will step down from the top job at Octavia Housing at the start of next year.

The 5,000-home association explained that Ms Skeete had shared her intention with the board earlier this year. She is leaving the organisation to pursue new opportunities. However, she had agreed to stay on to support the delivery of the potential tie-up with Abri.

Octavia said yesterday that its board had chosen Abri as its preferred partner after an extensive selection process co-ordinated by Savills.

Before the final business case, both landlords have agreed to collaborate on some of Octavia’s immediate priorities.