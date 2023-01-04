Chief executive of large housing association steps down with immediate effect

In a statement this afternoon, the 30,000-home landlord said Nigel Wilson had taken the decision to step aside after almost four years as boss.

He will be replaced by Louise Bassett, currently executive director of corporate services, on an interim basis with immediate effect.

Gentoo described Ms Bassett as “a highly-accomplished business leader”, who has over 20 years’ experience across senior private sector roles in consumer and healthcare organisations.

She joined Gentoo seven years ago to assist with the organisation’s transformation project and is said to be “passionate about maximising the potential of all colleagues across the organisation”.