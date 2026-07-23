Chief executive of North East landlord to retire

His retirement will leave behind a 42-year career in local government and housing, which began at Sedgefield Borough Council in 1984.

During that time, Mr Smith was involved in major regeneration, local government and housing projects across County Durham, including the establishment of three housing associations.

Believe will begin the recruitment process for a new chief executive shortly, it said.

Earlier this year, the landlord secured £2.1m from the government to retrofit hundreds of homes.