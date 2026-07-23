Chief executive of North East landlord to retire

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The chief executive of Believe Housing, a large County Durham-based housing association, is to retire at the end of the year.
Alan Smith was promoted to the helm of the 18,000-home landlord in 2023.
He has been with Believe since its initial establishment as County Durham Housing Group, which was set up in 2015 following the transfer of homes from Durham County Council.
Mr Smith became chief executive after Bill Fullen retired from the role.
Before the top role, Mr Smith was executive director of investment, growth and performance.
Mr Smith is also a board member at the Northern Housing Consortium.
His retirement will leave behind a 42-year career in local government and housing, which began at Sedgefield Borough Council in 1984.
During that time, Mr Smith was involved in major regeneration, local government and housing projects across County Durham, including the establishment of three housing associations.
Believe will begin the recruitment process for a new chief executive shortly, it said.
Earlier this year, the landlord secured £2.1m from the government to retrofit hundreds of homes.
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