Chief executive of Onward Homes announces retirement after nearly a decade

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Bronwen Rapley will retire as chief executive at Onward Homes after almost a decade at the helm.
Ms Rapley will step down from the North West landlord in spring 2026. She joined the organisation in the top job in 2016 and led the merger of five associations into Onward.
She is credited with leading the merged organisation with a “commitment to making a difference for the customers and communities it serves across the North West”.
Ms Rapley has also served on the board of the National Housing Federation, the Northern Housing Consortium and more recently as chair of the Homes for the North alliance.
She said: “It has been a huge privilege to lead Onward over the last decade. The recent government settlement creates so much opportunity for our sector and so for me this is the right time to step back and hand over to a new leader.
“We now have a real chance to make inroads into the housing crisis by building new homes and continuing to invest in and build up our existing communities.
“I am so proud of my colleagues at Onward for their commitment and passion to making a difference for the communities we serve.”
A recruitment process will begin shortly and will be overseen by board chair Tim Johnston.
Mr Johnston said: “Bronwen spearheaded the creation of Onward into a united organisation that has solid foundations in place to deliver for our customers, communities and colleagues.
“We are now building more than ever before, delivering major improvements in customers’ homes and driving continuous improvement in our services.
“Whilst we know that the sector will continue to face pressures, we are well equipped to navigate these and have a clear vision to make ‘the Onward difference’ well into the future.
“On behalf of the board, I would like to express our gratitude to Bronwen for her leadership and the legacy she leaves for us to build upon.”
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