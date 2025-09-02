Chief executive of Onward Homes announces retirement after nearly a decade

Ms Rapley will step down from the North West landlord in spring 2026. She joined the organisation in the top job in 2016 and led the merger of five associations into Onward.

She is credited with leading the merged organisation with a “commitment to making a difference for the customers and communities it serves across the North West”.

Ms Rapley has also served on the board of the National Housing Federation, the Northern Housing Consortium and more recently as chair of the Homes for the North alliance.