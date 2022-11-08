Chief executive of PlaceShapers to step down after more than four years in the role

Rachael Orr will be leaving the organisation, a national network of more than 100 housing associations and ALMOs, for a new job at the end of January 2023.

She said she will share details of her new role in the coming weeks.

Ms Orr, who is also chair of trustees at the Refugee Council, joined PlaceShapers in 2018.

She was previously head of UK programme at Oxfam.

PlaceShapers is currently recruiting for a new chief executive and is offering a salary of circa £100,000, “plus competitive benefits”.