Chief executive of PlaceShapers to step down after more than four years in the role

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The chief executive of PlaceShapers is stepping down after four-and-half years in the role.
Rachael Orr will be leaving the organisation, a national network of more than 100 housing associations and ALMOs, for a new job at the end of January 2023.
She said she will share details of her new role in the coming weeks.
Ms Orr, who is also chair of trustees at the Refugee Council, joined PlaceShapers in 2018.
She was previously head of UK programme at Oxfam.
PlaceShapers is currently recruiting for a new chief executive and is offering a salary of circa £100,000, “plus competitive benefits”.
According to the job advertisement, the chief executive must be “driven” and able to connect with all stakeholders.
“You will be creative, inspirational and passionate about housing as we work to put place-shaping truly at the heart of decision-making,” it said.
Matthew Walker, chair of PlaceShapers, said: “Rachael has been an inspirational CEO.
“She will leave with my huge thanks, along with the rest of the board and the PlaceShapers network as well as the many partners we work with.”
He said as chief executive, Ms Orr led with a “passion and commitment to our work” to put place-shaping “truly at the heart of decision-making”.
“At PlaceShapers, we believe that the communities where members work should be places where people thrive, and we want to do all we can to help to make that happen,” Mr Walker stated.
He said there are “unprecedented challenges” in communities, the sector and the overall economy, “but that is matched by the determination of our members to address the challenges and embrace the opportunities”.
Ms Orr said: “The work housing associations do, alongside residents and communities, is truly inspiring.
“I’m so grateful I’ve had the opportunity to work alongside and learn from so many talented, dedicated people who are doing all they can to try and deliver transformational change in the places they love.”
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