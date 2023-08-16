Chief executive of Regulator of Social Housing joins board of bond aggregator

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Fiona MacGregor, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), has joined the board of a bond aggregator.
Ms MacGregor has taken up the role of RSH nominee director at The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC).
She replaces Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, who has completed his maximum permitted term under the aggregator’s rules.
THFC has also appointed Gail Teasdale, chief executive of Broadacres Housing Association and board member at the National Housing Federation (NHF), as its new NHF nominee director.
She replaced Catherine Ryder, who left the NHF in February 2023.
Neither Ms MacGregor nor Ms Teasdale will be members of THFC’s credit committee, to avoid potential conflicts of interest, the aggregator said.
The new appointments coincide with non-executive directors Gill Payne and Peter Impey stepping down, who completed their nine-year terms of office at the end of July.
THFC has a loan book of £8.13bn across 160 housing associations in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland. Last year, it retained its A credit rating from S&P and filed a post tax surplus of £4.6m.
Piers Williamson, chief executive of THFC, said: “We are delighted to welcome Fiona and Gail to our board. Both individually bring enormous practical experience and insight to our organisation, and further cement the stewardship we have enjoyed from both the regulator and the industry representative body over the past 35 years.
“The sustainment of these stakeholder relations is first-rate evidence of patient capital in action.”
George Blunden, chair of THFC, said: “As the social housing sector works its way through a period of economic and political uncertainty, I am delighted to welcome two key sector leaders to help THFC continue providing first-class financial products and related strategic advice to the 150+ housing associations we serve.”
Fiona MacGregor, RSH nominee director to the board, said: “I am delighted to be joining the board of THFC as the Regulator of Social Housing’s nominee and look forward to working with the board to ensure that THFC remains an important part of the social housing sector in the years ahead.”
Gail Teasdale, NHF nominee director, said: “I am pleased to join THFC’s board as the nominee of the NHF. THFC is an essential funder to the social housing sector, and I look forward to helping deliver much-needed investment in new and existing homes across the UK.”
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