Chief executive of Regulator of Social Housing joins board of bond aggregator

Ms MacGregor has taken up the role of RSH nominee director at The Housing Finance Corporation (THFC).

She replaces Will Perry, director of strategy at the RSH, who has completed his maximum permitted term under the aggregator’s rules.

THFC has also appointed Gail Teasdale, chief executive of Broadacres Housing Association and board member at the National Housing Federation (NHF), as its new NHF nominee director.

She replaced Catherine Ryder, who left the NHF in February 2023.

Neither Ms MacGregor nor Ms Teasdale will be members of THFC’s credit committee, to avoid potential conflicts of interest, the aggregator said.